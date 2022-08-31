Food Stamps Update: More Minnesota Families Will Be Eligible for SNAP Benefits Starting in September

Minnesota is raising the income limit for SNAP households beginning Sept. 1. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) provides monthly food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. The new income limit means an additional 1,400 families may be eligible to receive SNAP assistance, Fox 9 reported.

The income threshold will be increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Under this new income limit, a family of three with an annual income of $46,000 will be eligible to receive SNAP benefits. Monthly benefits won’t increase, but instead, more households will be eligible. Benefit amounts are based on a household’s net income.

“This change will help more Minnesotans feed their families,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a statement. “Rising food costs can quickly wipe out any increase in income, but we can help offset that with more support for individuals and families who continue to face food insecurity.”

According to Hunger Solutions, Minnesota is now the 20th state to set the gross income threshold at 200% of the federal poverty level. Now, increasing hours at work or getting a slight pay raise won’t affect eligibility. This will help ensure that low-income families dealing with high expenses can put food on the table.

The Minnesota Legislature passed this change during the 2022 session, and it was signed into law by Governor Tim Walz, the press release noted.

