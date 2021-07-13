National French Fry Day: Where To Score Free Fries — Possibly For Life

miodrag ignjatovic / iStock.com

The average American eats roughly 29 pounds of french fries per year, according to National Geographic. A good portion of those may be consumed today, on National French Fry Day — a day when Americans can snag free fries at many of their favorite restaurants. There’s even a possibility you’ll win free fries for life from McDonald’s. Here’s how to cash in on all these tasty treats.

See: 30 Freebies and Discounts You Can Score in July

Find: 75 Birthday Freebies: Free Stuff for 2021



Declare Your Love for McDonald’s for a Chance to Win

McDonald’s, arguably known for making the world’s best fries, has co-opted National French Fry Day and named it “World Famous Fan Day.” Get a free medium order of fries just for downloading the McDonald’s app and signing up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Place a mobile order for a medium fry and pick it up at your local McDonald’s.

Related: McDonald’s Will Cater to Digital Customers With Loyalty Program in July



You can also enter for a chance to win free fries for life by “tweeting your love” for MickyDs to @McDonalds from now until July 20. Use the hashtag #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your state’s postal abbreviation (such as #NY or #CA).

Make Your Money Work for You

Chow Down on Hardee’s Fries and a Burger Combo

McDonald’s may have irresistible fast food french fries, but the franchise isn’t the only game in town with giveaways today. Sign up for Hardee’s email newsletter and receive a coupon for free small fries and small drink when you buy an Original Angus Burger.

Read: Hot Dogs, Watermelon and More BBQ Foods Now Have Mega-High Prices, Thanks to Inflation



Beat the Crave

Crave Hot Dogs & Barbecue, with locations coast to coast from Georgia to Colorado Springs, is offering the first 150 customers in each location a free side of fries, RetailMeNot reports.

This One Is Kind of a Big Deal

Big Deal Burger, a virtual brand owned by Dickey’s barbecue franchise, with delivery-only locations in 12 states across the U.S., is offering free french fries when you buy any sandwich. Just use the code FREEFRIES at checkout when you order online. If you’re feeding a family, you can also use 5OFF25 during online checkout to get $5 off any purchase of $25 or more.

More: How To Get Free Money for Your Small Business



Checkers & Rally’s Give Back

Checkers & Rally’s Restaurant is offering $1 french fries of any size today. What’s more, the drive-thru brand is donating that $1 to No Kid Hungry, a charity organization that provides grants to help schools and community organizations across the U.S. provide meals for kids.

A press release issued by parent company Checkers Drive-in Restaurants, Inc. also outlines a host of other activities for what the company has dubbed “Fry Freak Week.” Customers in Ohio can look for the Checkers & Rally’s Fry Love Express trailer to grab free fries all week. They can also share their love for the drive-through on TikTik by tagging @checkersrallys and using #FryFreak for a chance to win prizes.

See: 35 Things Your Hotel Will Give You for Free

Find: Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

Beginning Thursday, July 15, you can download the Checkers & Rally’s app, sign up for rewards and start earning FryCoin, the brand’s own cryptocurrency good for a free large fry on “FryDay,” July 16, 2021.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fans of french fries can enjoy food and fun all day with these fabulous offers.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: July 13, 2021