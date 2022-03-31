Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Assistance Benefits for April 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Young woman looking at the produce section in a supermarket stock photo
Goodboy Picture Company / iStock.com

The USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food assistance in Florida, provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. SNAP benefits may be used to purchase qualifying food items at participating locations.

Florida food assistance is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS), which is also responsible for determining eligibility for SNAP by using federal guidelines. 

In Florida, healthy and able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 — who don’t have dependent children — may only receive food assistance for three months in a 36-month period if they aren’t working (or participating in a work program). Florida has a work requirement provision and a child support provision tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits as well.

SNAP benefits are deposited onto electronic benefits transfer cards, or EBT cards, which work just like a credit or debit card. EBT cards may be used to purchase eligible items at participating merchants, ATM machines and at the point of sale. 

Eligible items include foods or beverages meant for human consumption, excluding alcohol, tobacco and hot foods — or food ready for immediate consumption. SNAP benefits may also be used to purchase seeds and plants for use in gardens to produce food.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backwards) after dropping the 10th digit. Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits areBenefits available
00-031st of the month
04-062nd of the month
07-103rd of the month
11-134th of the month
14-175th of the month
18-206th of the month
21-247th of the month
25-278th of the month
28-319th of the month
32-3410th of the month
35-3811th of the month
39-4112th of the month
42-4513th of the month
46-4814th of the month
49-5315th of the month
54-5716th of the month
58-6017th of the month
61-6418th of the month
65-6719th of the month
68-7120th of the month
72-7421st of the month
75-7822nd of the month
79-8123rd of the month
82-8524th of the month
86-8825th of the month
89-9226th of the month
93-9527th of the month
96-9928th of the month
