SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Assistance Benefits for April 2022

The USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food assistance in Florida, provides monthly benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. SNAP benefits may be used to purchase qualifying food items at participating locations.

Florida food assistance is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS), which is also responsible for determining eligibility for SNAP by using federal guidelines.

In Florida, healthy and able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 — who don’t have dependent children — may only receive food assistance for three months in a 36-month period if they aren’t working (or participating in a work program). Florida has a work requirement provision and a child support provision tied to SNAP and food assistance benefits as well.

SNAP benefits are deposited onto electronic benefits transfer cards, or EBT cards, which work just like a credit or debit card. EBT cards may be used to purchase eligible items at participating merchants, ATM machines and at the point of sale.

Eligible items include foods or beverages meant for human consumption, excluding alcohol, tobacco and hot foods — or food ready for immediate consumption. SNAP benefits may also be used to purchase seeds and plants for use in gardens to produce food.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backwards) after dropping the 10th digit. Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are Benefits available 00-03 1st of the month 04-06 2nd of the month 07-10 3rd of the month 11-13 4th of the month 14-17 5th of the month 18-20 6th of the month 21-24 7th of the month 25-27 8th of the month 28-31 9th of the month 32-34 10th of the month 35-38 11th of the month 39-41 12th of the month 42-45 13th of the month 46-48 14th of the month 49-53 15th of the month 54-57 16th of the month 58-60 17th of the month 61-64 18th of the month 65-67 19th of the month 68-71 20th of the month 72-74 21st of the month 75-78 22nd of the month 79-81 23rd of the month 82-85 24th of the month 86-88 25th of the month 89-92 26th of the month 93-95 27th of the month 96-99 28th of the month

