SNAP Schedule: When Georgia Recipients Can Expect July 2022 Benefits

Georgia’s SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS). The DFCS issues monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food budgets of eligible households. According to the DFCS, a household may be an individual, a family or several unrelated individuals who regularly purchase and prepare meals together.

Your Georgia SNAP EBT card can be used at most grocery stores and some retail locations displaying the EBT/Quest sign. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding foods and drinks that are hot at the point of sale.

If you’re over the age of 60, living on a permanent fixed income and other members of your household are not working, you may qualify for Senior SNAP, which is a simplified application process.

You can apply online for SNAP through the Georgia Gateway online portal or by contacting your local DFCS office. The DFCS says that it typically takes five to seven days after application to receive your EBT card if you’ve never had a SNAP case. You should receive benefits on the normal schedule below after your case is reviewed. If your case has been closed and you’re being recertified, it takes two days for benefits to post to your EBT card.

Georgia also offers SNAP benefits replacement. If you’ve lost food purchased with your benefits due to weather disasters or other household misfortunes, you may request a replacement of those SNAP benefits. If you experience a food loss due to power outages of four hours or more, you could receive replacement benefits within 10 days after the report of a loss.

In Georgia, benefits are sent out from the 5th to the 23rd of each month, based on the last two digits of your ID number. Here is Georgia’s July SNAP schedule:

ID # ends inBenefits available
00-09July 5th
10-19July 7th
20-29July 9th
30-39July 11th
40-49July 13th
50-59July 15th
60-69July 17th
70-79July 19th
80-89July 21st
90-99July 23rd
Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

