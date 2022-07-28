SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022

Aja Koska / iStock.com

The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card.

SNAP Guidance: Illinois Has Suspended Grocery Tax for a Year, But Some Items Not Covered

More: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?

Link Cards are issued once approved for benefits from the Illinois DHS. The Illinois Link Card is accepted at most grocery stores and at over 9,000 retailers in Illinois. Look for a display of the Illinois Link card or a sign that says “Illinois Link accepted here.”

Illinois has also elected to participate in the Restaurant Meals Program. RMP allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to purchase meals at participating restaurants.

The date on which payments are deposited onto your Link Card depends on the last number of your case number. If you had a SNAP case that was converted from a legacy case, you will keep your legacy availability date of either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th or 20th.

Make Your Money Work for You

Explore: SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022

Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI

Benefits for new cases are deposited between the 1st and 10th of every month. The date you receive benefits depends on the last digit of the head of household’s individual identification number.

Here is the August deposit schedule for new cases on the Link system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In: Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates: 1 August 1st 2 August 2nd 3 August 3rd 4 August 4th 5 August 5th 6 August 6th 7 August 7th 8 August 8th 9 August 9th 0 August 10th

Regular roll benefits are available by 3:00 a.m. on the same date every month, including holidays and weekends.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: