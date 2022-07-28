Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022

The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card.

Link Cards are issued once approved for benefits from the Illinois DHS. The Illinois Link Card is accepted at most grocery stores and at over 9,000 retailers in Illinois. Look for a display of the Illinois Link card or a sign that says “Illinois Link accepted here.”

Illinois has also elected to participate in the Restaurant Meals Program. RMP allows certain SNAP recipients who might not be able to prepare meals for themselves to purchase meals at participating restaurants.

The date on which payments are deposited onto your Link Card depends on the last number of your case number. If you had a SNAP case that was converted from a legacy case, you will keep your legacy availability date of either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th or 20th.

Benefits for new cases are deposited between the 1st and 10th of every month. The date you receive benefits depends on the last digit of the head of household’s individual identification number. 

Here is the August deposit schedule for new cases on the Link system:

IES Head of Household Individual Number Ending In:Newly Approved Case Benefit Availability Dates:
1August 1st
2August 2nd
3August 3rd
4August 4th
5August 5th
6August 6th
7August 7th
8August 8th
9August 9th
0August 10th

Regular roll benefits are available by 3:00 a.m. on the same date every month, including holidays and weekends.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

