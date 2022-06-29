SNAP Schedule: When New Yorkers Will Receive July 2022 Benefits

New York’s SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration handles SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance takes care of the rest of the state.

Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be used to purchase most food items at authorized grocery stores, some retail locations and farmers markets.

To check your eligibility for SNAP outside of NYC, you must apply for benefits. You can apply for New York SNAP through myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail or fax the SNAP application to your local department of social services.

If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

Because New York’s SNAP is run by two different agencies, there are two schedules. Outside of NYC, benefits are sent out over the first 9 days of every month based on the last digit of your case number.

Here is the July 2022 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending in: Deposit Date 0 or 1 July 1st 2 July 2nd 3 July 3rd 4 July 4th 5 July 5th 6 July 6th 7 July 7th 8 July 8th 9 July 9th

In NYC, benefits are sent out over 13 days (not Sundays or holidays) during the first two weeks of each month. The actual dates change from one month to the next, but the city’s SNAP agency publishes a six-month schedule showing the exact dates for each month, which has yet to be released for July through December.

