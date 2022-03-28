SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for April 2022

hapabapa / iStock.com

Each month, hundreds of thousands of low-income individuals and families receive help in the form of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The Texas Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system uses the Lone Star card to provide access to SNAP benefits.

Gas Stimulus: Live Blog Updates

See: Do Wawa Convenience Stores Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

To apply for Texas SNAP benefits, you will need to either use the online pre-screening system or call the local office in your area. If approved, you will receive your Lone Star card.

Lone Star cards are refilled monthly and funds can be used to purchase fresh food items at retail stores and farmers markets that accept EBT cards as payment. Swipe the EBT card in the card reader just like a normal credit or debit card and enter your PIN. If you’re purchasing non-eligible items, you’ll be required to use an alternate form of payment for those items.

Make Your Money Work for You

The federal government pays for the cost of SNAP benefits and splits the cost of administering the program with each state. Texas has strict rules on where benefits can be used. SNAP benefits may generally only be used to purchase fresh food and produce. This typically excludes hot prepared meals.

SNAP benefits are distributed onto the Lone Star card once per month and the last number in your SNAP Eligibility Determination Group number (EDG) determines which day your benefits are loaded onto your card.

Learn: Do Fred Meyer Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT?

Explore: Does Aldi Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Here’s the schedule which indicates when you’ll receive your April Texas Lone Star Benefits:

SNAP EDG # ends in Benefits available 0 April 1st 1 April 3rd 2 April 5th 3 April 6th 4 April 7th 5 April 9th 6 April 11th 7 April 12th 8 April 13th 9 April 15th

More From GOBankingRates