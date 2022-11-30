Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige and 24 More States Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through December 2022

Audrey McAvoy / AP / Shutterstock.com

On Nov. 17, Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige signed a fifth emergency proclamation to extend the state’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through January 16, 2023.

Explore: Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses

Find: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

“Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and SNAP benefits provide Hawaiʻi families with nutritious food,” said Gov. Ige, according to the press release. “This emergency proclamation provides additional food security through the holidays.”

However, Hawaii is far from the only state offering additional benefits to SNAP recipients — twenty-four more (and counting) have signed on through December 2022.

Based on a public health emergency declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act related to an outbreak of COVID-19 when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted waivers to the following states:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Make Your Money Work for You

The emergency extended SNAP benefits mean households can receive the maximum benefit for their size, and those already getting the maximum benefit can receive an additional $95.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Because of inflation, the USDA upped monthly SNAP benefits by 12.5% in October, allowing a $104 increase each month for the average family of four. The maximum benefit for a four-person household is now $939 a month, up from $835.

SNAP provides low-income families with funds that can be used toward the following items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat.

Food Stamps Study: SNAP Benefits Slow Memory Decline in Senior Recipients

See: Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible For Food Stamps?

In 2021, 41.5 million people received SNAP, up nearly 6 million from 2019. That number will likely grow as inflation makes it increasingly difficult for families to put food on the table.