Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Dinner Prices To Help Customers Fight Inflation

Walmart announced that it will be offering several Thanksgiving meal items, including turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, at last year’s prices to help their customers save money.

Record inflation has caused grocery store prices to surge by 13% over the past year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but by offering Thanksgiving staples at a discount, Walmart is working towards “removing inflation” during the holiday season.

For those shopping early, whole turkeys are now available at Walmart stores priced at under $1 per pound. This week, the national average price for a whole turkey, both fresh and frozen, is $1.47 and $1.30, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is up 28% compared to the same time last year.

The government has also warned of possible turkey shortages this year due to avian flu outbreaks. CDC data shows that the bird flu has killed more than 8 million turkeys, reports Axios. However, Walmart noted that the company has been working with suppliers for months to ensure a strong supply of turkey for the holidays.

The retailer has also expanded its meal selection to include bone-in breasts, boneless roasts and smoked turkeys as well as grab-and-go meal options, including ready-to-make sides and freshly baked desserts.

Walmart+ members can save even more through Walmart Rewards. Walmart says that these rewards can be stacked and used on future or in-store purchases.

The company is currently rolling out pricing on holiday essentials and customers can take advantage of these deals through Dec. 26. You can shop the Thanksgiving meal basket here.

