Does Weis Markets Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

yongyuan / iStock.com

Weis Markets, a Mid-Atlantic food retailer, accepts SNAP EBT at all store locations. Weis Markets has nearly 200 locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to The Shelby Report.

Customers can use their EBT card to purchase fruit, vegetables, meat, cereal, bread, grains, dairy products, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages and food-producing seeds and plants at Weis Markets. While most food items are SNAP-eligible, food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store cannot be purchased with your EBT card.

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards. SNAP recipients can visit any Weis location and purchase eligible food items using their EBT cards.

When paying for groceries, swipe your card at the same card reader that’s used for debit and credit cards and enter your PIN. You should be able to see how much is left in your SNAP account on your receipt. An alternate payment method must be used for items that do not fall under the SNAP program.

Weis Markets does not currently accept SNAP EBT for online grocery orders at most stores; however, First Quarter Finance says that grocery pickup may be available in select locations. Cheapism noted that only three West Virginia Weis Markets in Ranson and Martinsburg are participants in the federal online purchasing program. Shoppers should check their local stores to find out if SNAP EBT is accepted for grocery delivery or curbside pickup at their local Weis Markets locations.

