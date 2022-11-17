5 Surprising Things You Can Buy with Your Extra FSA

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a Flexible Spending Account, or FSA, you may have extra money in there this time of year. Some FSAs allow a grace period of up to 2 and a half months, which means you’ll have until mid-February to spend the funds. And some employers allow you to roll over up to $610 per year in your account, according to HealthCare.gov.

See: Before You Finalize Your Open Enrollment Choices, Check Out These Tips

Find Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

But if that’s not the case for you, then you might have hundreds of dollars sitting in your account that you will lose if you don’t spend them.

But there are a surprising number of items that qualify as FSA-qualified purchases, from apps to technology and even lip balm. Take a look at some of the items you can buy from the FSA store with your FSA extra dollars.

Make Your Money Work for You

If you’ve ever used a foam roller for back pain, post-workout recovery, or just to loosen tight muscles, you understand the incredible benefits. The high-tech Aura Revroll Vibrating Heat & Foam Roller is deemed a hot seller from FSAStore.com. It offers five speed levels of vibration and one-couch Bluetooth remote control.

One of the great things about having an FSA account is that many preventative items qualify for the plan. This SPF 30 lip gloss, available in a collection of three colors that look great on anyone (Ruby, Spice, and Blush), is one example. This could even make a great stocking stuffer for someone you love to help protect their lips from sun damage.

Fitness trackers promise to be one of the hottest holiday gifts this year. The Aura Pulse Comprehensive Health Tracker provides the features you want, including the ability to track heart rate, SPO2, and sleep. It syncs with Google Fit and Apple Health and the AuraTrack App to easily track changes in your health from your smartphone.

Every home, car, RV, and even bicycle should have a tiny first aid kit for emergency situations or even small cuts and scrapes. The Welly First Aid Kit is fully stocked with fabric bandages, butterfly strips, non-stock pads, tape, triple antibiotic packets, ibuprofen pills and more. Stock up with your FSA dollars annually to always have what you need for minor emergencies.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can use your FSA dollars on dental procedures, cleanings and check-ups. So if you haven’t been to the dentist in a while, it may be a good time to schedule an appointment.

You can also spend your FSA money on at-home dental care, like this dpl Oral Care Light Therapy System. It provides target light therapy said to relieve pain or soreness in the gums, reduce bleeding and help treat gingivitis. Some reviewers also said it helped whiten their teeth.

Final Note

If you are looking to stretch your budget during the holidays, spending your FSA dollars on household items you’ll use, like bandages and over-the-counter medicines, can help.

After you’ve taken care of the necessities, consider treating yourself or a loved one to one of these surprising items you can buy with FSA dollars.

More From GOBankingRates