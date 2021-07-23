5 Things to Grab on Your Next Target Run to Prevent the Spread of the Delta Variant

Coronavirus cases are again on the rise as the Delta variant sweeps across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that new cases are up 70% this week while hospitalizations are up nearly 36%, reports NPR.

Spikes in recent cases are in areas where vaccination rates are low, noted NPR; however, there are also increases in areas such as Los Angeles and New York City. Health officials are urging more Americans to get vaccinated.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a briefing Friday. “If you remain unvaccinated, you are at risk.”

The Delta variant is also a reason for concern because it is a much more transmissible strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leaving many to wonder how to prevent its spread. Luckily, there are a few things you can grab at your local Target to help prevent transmission of the new variant.

Masks

While state mask mandates have been lifted, the CDC is still encouraging everyone to still wear a mask. According to the CDC, you should wear a mask in indoor public spaces if:

You are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older

You are fully vaccinated and have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system

Masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Target sells a range of disposable and cloth masks for adults and children.

Soap

The main way the virus spreads from one person to another is by being indoors with someone who is infected and breathing in their droplets or aerosols, reports NPR. The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water and to avoid close contact with those who are coughing, sneezing or complaining of feeling unwell.

Any kind of soap will do, according to the CDC, and you should scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Surface wipes

While water droplets are the primary way the virus is spread, disinfection can still help reduce transmission rates. Cleaning alone helps reduce most virus particles on surfaces, the CDC states, and it’s recommended to focus on high-touch surfaces.

Target sells a variety of surface wipes for disinfection and for all different types of surfaces.

Hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is recommended for quick disinfection while on the go and when you can’t use soap and water. The CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to clean your hands.

Vaccine

Target has partnered with local, state and federal programs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in. The vaccines, while not mandatory, are showing to be effective against the Delta variant and reported to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death, noted NPR. CVS Health and Minute Clinic operate in select Target locations in a store-within-a-store format.

