The Best Father’s Day Deals and Freebies

Mother’s Day might be over, but don’t forget about Dad. Father’s Day 2021 lands on June 20 this year, and with the date fast approaching, you might be wondering what to get for him. Fortunately, many stores and brands celebrate dads by offering deals and discounts on their inventory.

Maybe your dad’s an avid golfer or he loves to unwind by grilling some steak. Whatever his hobby, GOBankingRates located some of the best Father’s Day deals by sleuthing around online. Here’s where to save on Dad’s Day 2021.

Happy Father’s Day… Now, Let’s Eat

Save big at some of Dad’s favorite restaurants this Father’s Day.

Sports and Outdoor Gifts

If your dad is the active type, look no further for discounts on Father’s Day gifts.

Jewelry and Personalized Gifts

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift that will be unique to your dad, don’t pay the full price. Here are the best deals for Father’s Day.

Electronics and Gadgets

Is your dad a techie? Here are a few ways to save on a great gift for him.

Amazon: Check out the Father’s Day Gift Shop on Amazon for some gift-giving inspiration.

Check out the Father's Day Gift Shop on Amazon for some gift-giving inspiration.

Treat Dad to some new tech this Father's Day. Best Buy offers plenty of sales in its Father's Day shop, including $50 off AirPods Pro.

Clothing, Apparel and Accessories

Hit these familiar franchises for savings this Father’s Day.

Tools, Hardware and Furniture

You can save big on gifts that your dad wants and needs.

Save big on hardware, security systems and grills at Ace. The hardware store has select items marked down for its Father's Day Sale.

The tool retailer is offering some serious markdowns like 57% off select items until June 24.

The tool retailer is offering some serious markdowns like 57% off select items until June 24. Home Depot: If your dad’s a grillmaster, consider getting him a new grill from Home Depot. The hardware store is offering huge deals through Father’s Day.

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: June 18, 2021. Deals are subject to change.