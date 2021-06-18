The Best Father’s Day Deals and Freebies
Mother’s Day might be over, but don’t forget about Dad. Father’s Day 2021 lands on June 20 this year, and with the date fast approaching, you might be wondering what to get for him. Fortunately, many stores and brands celebrate dads by offering deals and discounts on their inventory.
Maybe your dad’s an avid golfer or he loves to unwind by grilling some steak. Whatever his hobby, GOBankingRates located some of the best Father’s Day deals by sleuthing around online. Here’s where to save on Dad’s Day 2021.
Happy Father’s Day… Now, Let’s Eat
Save big at some of Dad’s favorite restaurants this Father’s Day.
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Dad deserves a free meal — or at least the folks at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s think so. Dads eat free on June 20 with the purchase of a meal of equal or greater value, up to $10.
- Benihana: Cut a Benihana’s Father’s Day deal by getting a free $10 promotional card for every $50 in gift cards, or buy $200 in gift cards and snag $60 in promotional gift cards. Gift cards are valid until August 1.
- Chili’s: Get a free $10 gift card when you purchase $50 in Chili’s gift cards. Plus, it’s $5 Margarita of the Month, so for $10, you and dad can have a great night out.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Give dad a gift card from Einstein Bros. Bagels before June 21 and get a 20% discount on your purchase. Also, join the loyalty club from June 17 to June 20 and get $2 off select breakfast sandwiches.
- Fogo de Chão: Receive a free $25 gift card for every $125 in gift card purchases. The deal is valid until June 20, and the bonus card is redeemable from June 21-September 2.
- Grubhub: If your dad’s a donut dad, you’re in luck. Order $15 or more from Grubhub and get a half a dozen FREE Dunkin’ Donuts. Plus, get a $10 bonus card when you purchase a $50 gift card between June 16 and June 20.
- Morton’s: The steakhouse celebrates dads with its $79-per-person, three-course prix fixe menu. Patrons get a choice of soup or salad, entree, side item, and dessert.
- Mrs. Fields: Get up to 20% off gifts for Dad with code DADS21, such as chocolate-covered strawberries and cookie cakes.
- Omaha Steaks: Save more than 50% with Omaha’s meaty Father’s Day steak combos. Order now to avoid a last-minute rush near Father’s Day.
- Pieology: Throw a pizza party with this Pieology deal. Purchase a $25 gift card before June 30 and receive a $5 bonus card for future use at Pieology. Bonus cards are good through July 31.
- Red Lobster: Until June 30, get a $50 Red Lobster gift card and receive a $10-off bonus coupon. The bonus coupon can be used in the restaurant for to-go or delivery orders of $30 or more during July and August.
- Spaghetti Warehouse: Sign up for the Warehouse eClub and treat Dad to a free appetizer with entree purchase on your next visit.
- The Cheesecake Factory: To match the cheesy dad jokes, get a $100 Cheesecake Factory gift card online and receive a $30 Bonus eCard for each one you. buy. Cards and Bonus eCards can be used when you dine-in or to place pickup orders on The Cheesecake Factory and Grand Lux Cafe websites.
- TCBY: Bring Dad to TCBY for dessert this Father’s Day — he’ll get his first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free.
Sports and Outdoor Gifts
If your dad is the active type, look no further for discounts on Father’s Day gifts.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: Academy’s Father’s Day selection is out now, and it includes free shipping on most orders over $25.
- Bass Pro Shops: Save money on binoculars, shirts, outdoor furniture and other items during Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day Sale. As an added bonus, you’ll get free two-day shipping on orders $50 and up.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods: There’s something for every dad at Big 5 Sporting Goods. Plus, if you sign up for the email list, you can save 10% off your next purchase.
- Cabela’s: You can save up to 50% on Cabela’s inventory during its Father’s Day sale.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Check out the Father’s Day deals at Dick’s. If you find a lower price on gifts for Dad, the sporting goods retailer will match the price with its Best Price Guarantee.
- Fitbit: Help Dad get or stay in shape. You can score select Fitbit watches for $50 off and free two-day shipping on orders $50 and up through June 19.
- Golf Galaxy: Find the perfect gift for the dad who loves to golf. Golf Galaxy will match competitors’ prices, plus you can get a 15% off coupon when you sign up for emails.
- Rock Bottom Golf: This one’s for the thrifty dads. Shoppers can save up to 50% off on Rock Bottom’s clearance section, along with a variety of other deals.
- Sun & Ski Sports: Check out the Father’s Day Gift Guide at Sun & Ski Sports, plus get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Jewelry and Personalized Gifts
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift that will be unique to your dad, don’t pay the full price. Here are the best deals for Father’s Day.
- 23andMe: Sign up with your email to unlock $50 OFF one Health +plus Ancestry kit or $150 OFF when you buy two. Offer ends June 20.
- Etsy: Eligible orders get free shipping on Father’s Day deals for a variety of trinkets, including custom keychains and leather-bound notebooks.
- Kay Jewelers: Father’s Day savings include 10%-20% off select items with the code BMSM, including necklaces, rings and tie bars.
- Massage Envy: Get a $20 Promo Card when you purchase $80 in gift cards for dad through June 20.
- MasterClass: Treat your dad to a class and get one for yourself for free.
- Shutterfly: Take advantage of Shutterfly’s price cuts for Father’s Day greeting cards.
- Snapfish: Decorate Dad’s office with a special print of your favorite family photo through Snapfish. Use promo code SUNNYCARD through June 30 to get 70% off 5×7 flat stationery cards and standard card stock.
Electronics and Gadgets
Is your dad a techie? Here are a few ways to save on a great gift for him.
- Amazon: Check out the Father’s Day Gift Shop on Amazon for some gift-giving inspiration.
- Best Buy: Treat Dad to some new tech this Father’s Day. Best Buy offers plenty of sales in its Father’s Day shop, including $50 off AirPods Pro.
- Verizon: Buy your dad the latest iPhone on an unlimited plan and get an iPhone 11 for free — no trade-in required.
Clothing, Apparel and Accessories
Hit these familiar franchises for savings this Father’s Day.
- Adidas: Sign up for Adidas emails to save up to 15% off on your next purchase.
- Backcountry: Join Backcountry’s email list and take 15% off your first order. Shipping is free on orders over $50.
- Barnes & Noble: You can save up to 50% off on bestselling authors that dads will love, such as Malcolm Gladwell and Michael Lewis.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: The interior outlet is offering 20% off when you sign up for emails.
- Champion: The sportswear outlet is currently offering hefty savings through its clearance sale, plus free shipping on select orders.
- Columbia: Get some outerwear for dad and save up to 25% off.
- Foot Locker: Foot Locker has consistent sales on men’s footwear, and current deals will allow you to save up to $70.
- Holt’s Cigar Company: Enjoy steep discounts on cigar samplers, plus get free shipping on orders $150 and up.
- Macy’s: Discounts extend across hundreds of Father’s Day gift ideas at Macy’s, including clothes, shoes, accessories and fragrances.
- Nautica: The Father’s Day Gift Shop at Nautica includes a host of deals, such as summer essentials for $24.99 and under.
- Nordstrom: Take advantage of up to 66% off stylish items for dad.
- Party City: Celebrate Father’s Day with Party City’s sizzling summer savings andup to 50% off.
- Perry Ellis: This retailer’s Father’s Day gift guide includes items with some hefty markdowns with an extra 25% off if you use code THANKSDAD.
- Sam’s Club: This dad hub is offering a curated Father’s Day section with discounts.
- Sperry: Get a free shoe care kit with any full-price Gold Cup purchase using the code DAD.
- Target: You can always find trending deals in Target’s weekly ad, but be sure to check the store’s website for upcoming Father’s Day discounts.
- Walmart: The Walmart Father’s Day sale includes discounts on clothing, electronics, watches, personal care products, auto care and home furnishings.
- Yeti: Keep Dad’s drinks cool all summer long by getting him a Yeti cooler. Check out the Yeti Father’s Day gift guide, plus get free ground shipping.
Tools, Hardware and Furniture
You can save big on gifts that your dad wants and needs.
- Ace: Save big on hardware, security systems and grills at Ace. The hardware store has select items marked down for its Father’s Day Sale.
- Harbor Freight Tools: The tool retailer is offering some serious markdowns like 57% off select items until June 24.
- Home Depot: If your dad’s a grillmaster, consider getting him a new grill from Home Depot. The hardware store is offering huge deals through Father’s Day.
