Still Holiday Shopping? These Stores Will Get Deliveries to You Before Christmas

If Santa Claus can get presents delivered around the world in a single night – and on Christmas Eve, no less – then why are you panicking because you still have holiday shopping to do at this late date? Plenty of retailers can still ship your gift purchases so they’ll arrive by Christmas – but you might want to get a move on.

Many major retailers have released shipping deadlines that guarantee delivery by Christmas, USA Today reported. From now through Thursday, Dec. 23, consumers can choose everything from standard free shipping to next-day paid shipping to get gifts to their destinations by Christmas.

Here’s a look at what you’ll need to do at select retailers:

Anthropologie : Order by Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST for free standard shipping on orders above $50, and order by Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. EST for express shipping ($10 on orders more than $50).

: Order by Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST for free standard shipping on orders above $50, and order by Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. EST for express shipping ($10 on orders more than $50). Coach : Order by Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. EST for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24.

: Order by Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12 p.m. EST for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24. Eddie Bauer : Order by Dec. 21 for free expedited shipping and guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24 on orders of $125 and above. Or, order by Dec. 22 with overnight shipping, which starts at $12.99.

: Order by Dec. 21 for free expedited shipping and guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24 on orders of $125 and above. Or, order by Dec. 22 with overnight shipping, which starts at $12.99. J.Crew : Order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST for standard shipping ($5 or free for J.Crew Rewards members on qualifying orders) for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. Or, order by Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. EST for next-day shipping at a cost of $25. The same deadlines apply for J.Crew Factory.

: Order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST for standard shipping ($5 or free for J.Crew Rewards members on qualifying orders) for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. Or, order by Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. EST for next-day shipping at a cost of $25. The same deadlines apply for J.Crew Factory. Kate Spade : Order by Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. EST for free standard ground shipping that will arrive by Dec. 24. Or, order by Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. EST for two-day shipping, or by Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. EST for next-day shipping.

: Order by Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. EST for free standard ground shipping that will arrive by Dec. 24. Or, order by Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. EST for two-day shipping, or by Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. EST for next-day shipping. LL Bean : Order by Dec. 20 at midnight EST for free shipping on orders above $50 and guaranteed delivery by Christmas.

: Order by Dec. 20 at midnight EST for free shipping on orders above $50 and guaranteed delivery by Christmas. Lululemon : Order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24.

: Order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST for guaranteed delivery by Dec. 24. Macy’s : Order by Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. ET for free standard shipping on orders over $25 (no minimum purchase for Macy’s Star Platinum and Gold members) for delivery by Christmas. Or, order by Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for next-day shipping.

: Order by Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. ET for free standard shipping on orders over $25 (no minimum purchase for Macy’s Star Platinum and Gold members) for delivery by Christmas. Or, order by Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for next-day shipping. Michael Kors : Order by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. EST for $20 two-day delivery and by Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. EST for $30 expedited delivery, with both guaranteeing delivery by Dec. 24.

: Order by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. EST for $20 two-day delivery and by Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. EST for $30 expedited delivery, with both guaranteeing delivery by Dec. 24. Nordstrom : Order by Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST for free shipping on all orders. For Nordstrom Rack, order by Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. PST for $15 expedited shipping and receive it by Christmas.

: Order by Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST for free shipping on all orders. For Nordstrom Rack, order by Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. PST for $15 expedited shipping and receive it by Christmas. REI : Order by Saturday, Dec. 17 before 9 a.m. PST for delivery by Dec. 25 (with free shipping on orders over $50).

: Order by Saturday, Dec. 17 before 9 a.m. PST for delivery by Dec. 25 (with free shipping on orders over $50). Ulta : Order by Monday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. CT for three- to four-day expedited shipping ($9.95). Or order by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. CT for two- to three-day expedited shipping ($16.95) for guaranteed delivery by December 24.

: Order by Monday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. CT for three- to four-day expedited shipping ($9.95). Or order by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. CT for two- to three-day expedited shipping ($16.95) for guaranteed delivery by December 24. Victoria’s Secret : Order by Saturday, Dec. 17 for free standard shipping on orders above $100, or order by Dec. 23 for expedited shipping.

: Order by Saturday, Dec. 17 for free standard shipping on orders above $100, or order by Dec. 23 for expedited shipping. Walmart: Order by Monday, Dec. 20 for free shipping on orders above $35 to ensure delivery by Christmas.

