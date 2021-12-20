Walmart Last Minute Shopping: Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 20 for Christmas Delivery
Still looking for the perfect gift? No matter who you’re looking for, Walmart has a variety of gifts on sale ready for fast shipping.
Walmart is running its Last-Minute Deals by Christmas event on toys, tech, beauty products, kitchen essentials and much more. If you order by 2 p.m. Dec. 20, you can still grab some of Walmart’s last-minute deals for Christmas delivery.
Here are some of the retail giant’s biggest holiday deals:
Gifts for Him
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit: $117 (down from $193)
- VANKYO Leisure 470 Mini Wifi Home TheaterProjector: $115 (down from $149.99)
Gifts for Her
- Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $69.99 (down from $87)
- Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $179 (down from $249)
Gifts for Baby
- Summer Infant Essex Craft Safety Gate: $49 (down from $89.99)
- Infantino Music & Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat & Booster: $39.88 (down from $49.99)
Gifts for Kids
- iTech Junior Headphones & Smartwatch Set: $34.99 (down from $90)
- Kids Tablet with Educator Approved Apps: $76.99 (down from $129.99)
Gifts for Teens
- Jetson Plasma Hoverboard: $128 (down from $148)
- TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $319 (down from $599.99)
Hard to Shop For
- Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $15 (down from $65.99)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $39 (down from $69.99)
