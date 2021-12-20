Advertiser Disclosure
Walmart Last Minute Shopping: Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 20 for Christmas Delivery

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Still looking for the perfect gift? No matter who you’re looking for, Walmart has a variety of gifts on sale ready for fast shipping. 

See: Missed Holiday Shipping Deadlines? Try Curbside Delivery to Snag Deals Instead
Find: Still Shopping? Best Buy’s ‘Last-Second Savings Event’ Has Something For Everyone On Your List

Walmart is running its Last-Minute Deals by Christmas event on toys, tech, beauty products, kitchen essentials and much more. If you order by 2 p.m. Dec. 20, you can still grab some of Walmart’s last-minute deals for Christmas delivery. 

Here are some of the retail giant’s biggest holiday deals:

Gifts for Him

  • HART 20-Volt Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit: $117 (down from $193)
  • VANKYO Leisure 470 Mini Wifi Home TheaterProjector: $115 (down from $149.99)

Gifts for Her

  • Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $69.99 (down from $87)
  • Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $179 (down from $249)

Gifts for Baby

  • Summer Infant Essex Craft Safety Gate: $49 (down from $89.99)
  • Infantino Music & Lights 3-in-1 Discovery Seat & Booster: $39.88 (down from $49.99)

Gifts for Kids

  • iTech Junior Headphones & Smartwatch Set: $34.99 (down from $90)
  • Kids Tablet with Educator Approved Apps: $76.99 (down from $129.99)

Gifts for Teens

  • Jetson Plasma Hoverboard: $128 (down from $148)
  • TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $319 (down from $599.99)

Hard to Shop For

  • Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $15 (down from $65.99)
  • Chromecast with Google TV: $39 (down from $69.99)

See: DIY Gifts To Save You Big Money This Holiday Season
Find: Tips for Finding Affordable Last-Minute Gifts

For more gift and money-saving ideas, check out our holiday guide.

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

