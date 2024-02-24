Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

5 Budget-Boosting Kitchen Tools That Frugal People Swear By

3 min Read
By Karen Doyle
A kitchen with clutter.
JodiJacobson / iStock.com

Any frugal person knows that cooking at home is cheaper than going out or ordering takeout. But buying the tools you need to create a dinner masterpiece at home can be pricey. The trick is to buy tools that have more than one use, and make sure you’re not paying for more than you need.

Here are five multi-use tools for frugal cooks.

Silicone Spatulas

Silicone is a great material for spatulas. It’s heatproof, doesn’t scratch non-stick pans like metal does and doesn’t hold odors like wood does. The result is that you only need one or two that you can use with every pan you own. The spatulas last longer and so will your pans.

Bundlepro set of two silicon spatulas: $13.99 at Amazon.

Slow Cooker

You can make so many things in a slow cooker, and, for most recipes, you just dump in the ingredients and let them cook all day. The bonus here is that slow cooking makes even the toughest — and cheapest — cuts of meat tender and delicious.

Crock Pot mini slow cooker: $16.99 at Amazon.

Vegetable Chopper and Slicer

You know that one of the things that keeps you from cooking at home is all the prep work involved. With a multi-purpose chopper, slicer, dicer and mandolin, you can easily chop and slice all the vegetables you need for salads, soups, casseroles and more.

Fullstar veggie chopper, slicer, dicer: $31.95 at Amazon.

Make Your Money Work for You

Freezing Cubes

Cooking in big batches is cost effective, and so is freezing that food to be heated and eaten later. Silicone freezer cubes let you freeze soups, stews and other cheap-to-make meals in single-serving portions. When it’s dinner time, just pop out one cube and microwave it. Easy peasy!

Ztomine silicone freezer container with lid: $22.49 at Amazon.

Rice Cooker

Rice is a pantry staple that’s as inexpensive as it is versatile. But it can be tricky to cook on the stove. A rice cooker can be a worthwhile investment and, despite its name, can be used for other things as well. You can use it as a slow cooker for soups or stews, or even make deserts like lava cake in it.

Aroma Housewares rice cooker: $19.69 at Amazon.

The right tools don’t have to be expensive, and they can really up your cooking game.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

7 Secret Grocery Discounts Frugal People Know About

Shopping

7 Secret Grocery Discounts Frugal People Know About

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money

Shopping

9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BJ’s vs. Costco: Which Is the Better Bulk Buy Warehouse?

Shopping

BJ's vs. Costco: Which Is the Better Bulk Buy Warehouse?

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

Shopping

4 Telltale Signs You Are Overspending at Costco

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Pantry Staples Experts Say You Should Always Buy in Bulk

Shopping

8 Pantry Staples Experts Say You Should Always Buy in Bulk

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Walmart Superfan: My 11 Top Buys for Spring 2024

Shopping

I'm a Walmart Superfan: My 11 Top Buys for Spring 2024

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Tree Hacks That Beat Amazon

Shopping

5 Dollar Tree Hacks That Beat Amazon

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

Shopping

6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What To Buy and What To Avoid at Thrift Shops

Shopping

What To Buy and What To Avoid at Thrift Shops

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Items Coming to Costco in 2024 That You Should Probably Avoid

Shopping

7 Items Coming to Costco in 2024 That You Should Probably Avoid

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Amazon Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

6 Amazon Items Frugal People Never Buy

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Non-Food Items You Should Always Buy at Aldi

Shopping

7 Non-Food Items You Should Always Buy at Aldi

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Frugal Shopping Hack: 5 Seasonal Items To Stock Up on at the End of Winter

Shopping

Frugal Shopping Hack: 5 Seasonal Items To Stock Up on at the End of Winter

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Sam’s Club Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

5 Sam's Club Items Frugal People Never Buy

February 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Shopping

10 Costco Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!