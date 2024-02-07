9 Best American Made Workwear Brands — Affordable and Sustainable

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

Navigating the landscape of workwear, consumers increasingly prioritize American-made options that offer a blend of sustainability, affordability, and durability. In response to this demand, several brands have risen to prominence, championing the ethos of local manufacturing while ensuring their products stand the test of time and environmental consciousness. Here’s a look at nine of the best American-made workwear brands that embody these principles:

Carhartt

Founded in 1889, Carhartt has become synonymous with rugged, reliable workwear. While global expansion has diversified their manufacturing base, they maintain a significant presence in the U.S., offering a line of “Made in the USA” products. Known for their durable fabrics and practical designs, Carhartt’s commitment to quality workmanship ensures their workwear is a staple for tradespeople.

Average workwear pants cost: $49.99

Red Kap

Red Kap stands out as a trusted name in the world of workwear, renowned for providing durable, comfortable, and functional clothing since 1923. Specializing in uniforms for the automotive industry and other trades, Red Kap offers everything from work shirts and pants to outerwear and coveralls. Their commitment to quality and practicality ensures that workers across various sectors are well-equipped for their daily tasks. Additionally, Red Kap’s focus on innovation, with features like Touchtex™ technology for stain resistance and durability, reinforces their reputation as a brand that American workers can rely on.

Average workwear pants cost: $25.99

Danner

Specializing in footwear since 1932, Danner crafts boots that are as durable as they are comfortable. Manufactured in Portland, Oregon, Danner boots are favored by outdoor enthusiasts and workers alike for their resilience and support. The company emphasizes sustainable practices, including repairing boots to extend their life cycle.

Average workwear boots cost: $195.00

Filson

Established in 1897 during the Klondike Gold Rush, Filson has a long history of outfitting workers and adventurers. Their products, ranging from outerwear to bags, are known for their exceptional quality and durability. With a commitment to American manufacturing, Filson’s workwear is designed to endure the toughest conditions.

Average workwear pants cost: $190.00

Duckworth

Duckworth takes pride in its “sheep to shelf” approach, sourcing wool from its own Montana ranch to produce a range of clothing. Their workwear line offers the natural benefits of merino wool, including moisture-wicking and temperature regulation, ideal for outdoor labor and activities.

Average workwear pants cost: $175.00

Pointer Brand

Operating since 1913, Pointer Brand (L.C. King Manufacturing) specializes in denim and canvas workwear. Their products, made in Bristol, Tennessee, embody the American workwear tradition, offering durability and timeless style. The brand’s commitment to quality and heritage appeals to those seeking authentic workwear.

Average workwear pants cost: $135.00

Round House

With over 110 years of experience, Round House boasts the title of America’s oldest continuously operating manufacturer of workwear. Their jeans, overalls, and work shirts are crafted in Shawnee, Oklahoma, embodying the spirit of American craftsmanship and durability.

Average workwear pants cost: $59.95

Bulwark Protective Apparel

Bulwark Protective Apparel is a leader in providing top-tier flame-resistant (FR) clothing, safeguarding workers in industries exposed to fire hazards and electrical arcs. With safety as their paramount concern, Bulwark’s American-made FR workwear meets and exceeds industry standards, offering protection without compromising on comfort or durability. Their extensive range includes FR shirts, pants, outerwear, and accessories, designed to meet the needs of workers in the oil and gas, electric utility, and other high-risk industries. Bulwark’s dedication to innovation, quality, and safety underscores their commitment to keeping workers safe in some of the most challenging work environments.

Average workwear pants cost: $79.99

Wrangler

An emblematic name in American workwear, Wrangler has been outfitting cowboys, workers, and outdoor enthusiasts since 1947. Known for its durable jeans, jackets, and shirts, Wrangler combines traditional craftsmanship with modern sustainability practices. Their commitment to quality is matched by initiatives to use more sustainable, locally sourced materials and production methods that minimize environmental impact. With a legacy rooted in the American West, Wrangler’s apparel is designed to withstand the demands of hard work while supporting the well-being of American communities and the environment.

Average workwear pants cost: $39.99

These brands exemplify the best in American-made workwear, offering products that meet the needs of today’s workers while upholding values of sustainability, durability, and local manufacturing. By choosing these brands, consumers support American jobs, ethical labor practices, and a reduced environmental footprint, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient economy.

