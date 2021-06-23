Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Amazon Prime Day’s $11 Billion in Sales Surpass Previous Record

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

June 23, 2021
Photo illustrations in Ukraine - 11 Jun 2021
Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon’s mega-sale reached new levels this year. According to a new report, the 48-hour Prime Day event surpassed $11 billion in sales, passing record highs of e-commerce spending on Cyber Monday last year, reports CNBC. Cyber Monday sales last year amounted to $10.9 billion.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Shop: 10 Super-Cheap Beauty Products With Amazing Amazon Reviews

The $11 billion in sales Monday and Tuesday represented 6.1% growth compared to last year’s October Prime Day event, according to an index tracked by Adobe Analytics and as reported by CNBC. Adobe said sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday and $5.4 billion on the second day. In a statement released by Amazon, the company announced that Prime members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any previous Prime Day.

It was also a big year for small and medium-sized businesses. During the two weeks leading up to the Prime Day event, Amazon stated that customers spent $1.9 billion on small business products during the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion period — more than a 100% year-over-year increase compared to the Prime Day October 2020 promotion.

Make Your Money Work for You

Learn: How Much Small Businesses Contribute To Your Neighborhood vs. Amazon
Fun: Staff Picks for Our Favorite US Small Businesses

“There’s a pent up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy,” said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital insights and as reported by CNBC. “The halo effect of Prime Day also played a significant role, giving both large and small online retailers significant revenue lifts.”

CNBC added that retailers that bring in more than $1 billion in revenue each year reported a 29% increase in e-commerce sales during Prime Day when compared to a typical day in June, according to Adobe. Smaller retailers saw a 21% increase.

See: Quick and Easy Ways To Support Small Businesses Today
Find: How To Invest in a Local Small Businesses

Better deals are expected to come later this year with bargains across all retail categories.

More From GOBankingRates:

Last updated: June 23, 2021

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Amazon Prime Day’s $11 Billion in Sales Surpass Previous Record
Close popup Live Richer Newsletter

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.