Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Marshall’s

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A group of women smile as they go on a shopping trip.
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marshall’s, a treasure trove for bargain hunters, is known for offering high-quality items at significantly reduced prices. What makes shopping at Marshall’s unique is the thrill of uncovering luxurious-looking items at affordable prices. Here are eight expensive-looking finds you can score at Marshall’s, proving that elegance and style don’t always have to break the bank.

Designer Clothing and Accessories

Marshall’s is a haven for fashion enthusiasts looking for designer labels without the designer price tags. From high-end brands to emerging designers, the store offers a variety of clothing and accessories. Luxurious silk blouses, cashmere sweaters, and designer jeans are often available at a fraction of their original cost. The key to finding these gems is frequent visits, as the stock is continually changing.

Fine Jewelry and Watches

Among the glittering treasures of Marshall’s are pieces of fine jewelry and watches. These items, ranging from sterling silver necklaces to elegant timepieces, often come from well-known brands. While these pieces might not be the latest collection from top designers, they offer the same quality and sophistication.

High-Quality Leather Goods

Marshall’s stocks an impressive array of leather goods, including handbags, wallets, and belts. These items, crafted from high-grade leather, look and feel luxurious. Brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Coach often find their way onto the shelves, allowing shoppers to snag a high-end bag at a bargain price.

Make Your Money Work for You

Beauty Products

The beauty section at Marshall’s is a goldmine for high-end skincare, makeup, and fragrances. Shoppers can find premium brands that are typically sold in exclusive stores or high-end department stores. These products, from serums and moisturizers to perfumes and lipsticks, are often available for a fraction of the usual cost.

Gourmet Food and Cookware

Marshall’s isn’t just about fashion and beauty; it also offers a range of gourmet food items and top-of-the-line cookware. Olive oils from Italy, artisanal chocolates, and specialty teas are just a few of the delicacies that can be found. Alongside these, shoppers can discover cookware and kitchen gadgets from esteemed brands like Le Creuset and Cuisinart, adding a touch of luxury to their kitchen without the hefty price tag.

Home Decor and Furniture

The home section of Marshall’s is filled with luxurious-looking decor items and furniture. From plush throw pillows and designer lamps to elegant vases and artwork, these pieces can transform any space. The store also occasionally stocks furniture items like accent chairs and side tables, offering a high-end look without the high-end cost.

Shoes

For shoe aficionados, Marshall’s presents an array of stylish options from coveted brands. Whether it’s a pair of classic pumps, trendy sneakers, or elegant boots, the store offers quality footwear that looks much more expensive than it is. It’s not uncommon to find Italian leather shoes or designer brands among the aisles.

Luggage

For travelers seeking luxury luggage without the luxury price, Marshall’s offers options from brands like Samsonite and Delsey. These suitcases and travel bags combine style and functionality, making them a smart and sophisticated choice for any journey.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Takeaway

Marshall’s is a paradise for those who love luxury but are budget conscious. With its ever-changing inventory and surprise finds, each visit promises new discoveries. The trick to making the most of Marshall’s is to visit regularly, keep an open mind, and be ready to hunt for those hidden gems. Whether it’s fashion, beauty, home decor, or more, Marshall’s offers an array of expensive-looking items that won’t drain your wallet.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

I Work at Walmart: Here Are 8 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Shopping

I Work at Walmart: Here Are 8 Insider Secrets You Should Know

December 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Dollar Store Items Rich People Always Buy

Shopping

10 Dollar Store Items Rich People Always Buy

December 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ulta’s Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

Shopping

Ulta's Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Sephora’s Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

Shopping

Sephora's Return Policy: What To Know Before You Go

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nordstrom Return Policy: 3 Ways To Make Your Return

Shopping

Nordstrom Return Policy: 3 Ways To Make Your Return

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Best Money I Ever Spent: Experts Weigh In on These 6 Purchases From Reddit Users

Shopping

The Best Money I Ever Spent: Experts Weigh In on These 6 Purchases From Reddit Users

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Shopping Expert: 6 Top Purchases I Make Every January

Shopping

I'm a Shopping Expert: 6 Top Purchases I Make Every January

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Target Open on New Year’s Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

Shopping

Is Target Open on New Year's Day 2024? What Shoppers Need To Know

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Walgreens Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What You Need To Know

Shopping

Is Walgreens Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What You Need To Know

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

December 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Everyday ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy

Shopping

6 Everyday 'Necessities' Frugal People Don't Buy

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

Shopping

The $770K Reason (and 3 More) Customers Are Bailing on Dollar Tree

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Frugal Person’s Guide to Thrifting

Shopping

The Frugal Person's Guide to Thrifting

December 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is Home Depot Open on New Year’s Day 2024? Here’s What Shoppers Should Know

Shopping

Is Home Depot Open on New Year's Day 2024? Here's What Shoppers Should Know

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

Shopping

11 Things Frugal People Never Buy New

December 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!