9 Best Target Deals, Now Through October 9

Is Target your happy place? Do you love being able to stock up on everything from paper goods to home décor in one stop? This week’s Target ad has everything you need to get set for fall entertaining, barbecues, bonfires and Halloween.

Shop fast because quantities may be limited and the sale ends Sat., Oct. 9.

Frito-Lay Party Size Snacks

Regular price: $3.99 – $4.79

Sale price: 2/$9 or 2/$6

Save big on these party-size bags of chips everyone loves, including many varieties of Ruffles, Tostitos, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos.

Pepsi Beverages

Regular price: $5.69

Sale price: 3/$13

Get set for a Halloween party with 12-pack cans of Pepsi soft drinks including Mountain Dew, Brisk Iced Tea, Schweppes ginger ale, Sierra Mist, Crush, and many varieties of Pepsi-Cola.

Bonus: You can stack your savings and receive a $5 Target gift card when you spend $20 on select Pepsi beverages and Frito-Lay snacks (Doritos and Mountain Dew, we are looking at you!)

Good & Gather Cut Vegetables

Regular price: $2.79

Sale price: BOGO 25% off

Everybody’s looking for ways to save time during this busy season. Snag a shortcut to healthy eating with Good & Gather fresh, cut bagged vegetables. Buy one, get on 25% off. Choose from broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, green beans or sugar snap peas.

Beef Steaks and Roasts

Regular price: Varies

Sale price: BOGO 25%

With meat prices so high, any kind of sale helps. Grab steaks ranging from USDA Choice Angus Beef Rib Eye steaks or T-Bones to Old Neighborhood brand shaved beef steak for 25% off a second package when you buy one. It’s not exactly a stock-up sale, but it will save you nearly $4.50 off a one-pound rib-eye steak (regularly $17.99/lb.) when you buy one.

Halloween Costumes and Accessories

Regular price: Varies

Sale: Buy one get one 50% off

Find some of the year’s most popular Halloween costumes at steep discounts with this sale. Get 50% off many Halloween costumes for kids and pets when you buy one. Lower-priced costume or accessory will be discounted.

JBL Wireless Earbuds

Regular price: $99.99

Sale price: $59.99

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with electronics for anyone on your list. These JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Earbuds are steeply discounted and available in your choice of three colors: Black, Gold, or Blue.

Power XL Vortex Air Fryer

Regular Price: $149.99

Sale price: $99.99

If you don’t have an air fryer yet, what are waiting for? Target is offering an incredible 33% savings on this PowerXL Vortex 7-quart model, one of several great deals on kitchen countertop appliances this week.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Regular price: $179.99

Sale price: $139.99

Some mornings you just need a single cup of joe, and other days you need to brew coffee for a crowd. The Keurig K-Duo gives you both options in one streamlined coffeemaker.

Women’s Sweaters

Regular price: $15 – $39.99

Sale price: 20% off

This deal is only good for Circle members, so you’ll need to save the coupon in the app to take advantage of the savings. It isn’t often that Target offers clothing discounts so get set for fall in style by snagging this sale.

