The 12 Most Controversial Price Hikes of the Last Year

Chloroquine

Before he got the coronavirus, Trump stated in May 2020 that he was taking daily doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which he touted as a potential coronavirus cure despite warnings from medical experts and the Food and Drug Administration that it might not be effective and could have potentially harmful side effects, CNN reported. President Joe Biden criticized Trump for taking the drug, calling it “totally irresponsible” during a virtual town hall on May 19.

“There’s no serious medical personnel out there saying to use that drug. It’s counterproductive. It’s not going to help,” Biden said.

In addition to influencing others to take a potentially ineffective drug, Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine may have had another effect — a price increase for the pharmaceutical. Chloroquine — the drug from which hydroxychloroquine is derived — saw price increases during the same period, GoodRx reported.

Don’t wait to talk to a Financial Advisor in 2021.You deserve your own Financial Advisor to support and guide you to achieving your financial goals. Act Now. (Sponsored)