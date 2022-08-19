Costco Apparel Under $100: 10 Chic Clothing Items Perfect for Back to School or the Office

Costco is looking good lately. Not only can you get bargains on everything in bulk and get a $1.50 hot dog for dinner, but you can also look fashionable for less, too. That goes for back to school (or back-to-the-office) fashion necessities as well!

The warehouse’s clothing section has been a hot department to those in the know, where you can get anything from Hunter boots to a Jimmy Choo purse (on rare occasion). So says Jennifer Maldonado, who runs the popular TikTok account @CostcoCouture. There, she posts her latest fashion finds for nearly 20,000 followers.

Of course, Costco finds can vary by outlet, and Maldonado has been discovering some amazing finds at the Los Angeles store that she visits twice a week. But there are still great scores to be had on the Costco website — some of which you don’t even have to have a current membership to take advantage of.

Here are 10 great looks for back to school or the office that you can get now for under $100. As a bonus: If you shop online, you can take advantage of a limited time “buy in bulk” offer that provides $20 off 5-9 qualifying items, and $50 off 10 or more.

Nicole Miller Ladies’ Knot Dress ($19.99)

A great option for office meetings or company get-togethers, this cap-sleeve, crew neck design is both comfortable and stylish with stretch fabric. It comes in black, blue/white or a multi-color pattern and a knot tie at the waist for a flattering silhouette.

Jessica Simpson Ladies’ Mini-Dress ($15.99)

For those last-minute get-ready sessions before class begins, throw on this casual yet fashionable dress and look like a million bucks for only $15.99. It comes in yellow, black and red with a scoop neck and midi length.

JSport Ladies’ Flat Shoe ($18.99)

Comfortable yet fashionable, these flat shoes are great to throw on before heading out the door for school or work. They’ll support your feet during long days, too, with a flexible outsole. These flats are presented in a chic patterned design and with a slip-on style.

Calvin Klein Ladies’ High Rise Jeans (member only item, $21.99)

A good pair of denim jeans is priceless for any occasion, especially when it’s from a top designer like Calvin Klein. These 5-pocket, skinny fit jeans come in light and dark blue with a zip fly, button closure and belt loops.

Swiss Gear Workpack ($99.99)

This durable backpack, from one of the leaders in quality bags, is great for work and school. It has numerous compartments (including one for a 17-inch laptop) and a spot for tools as well. It’s ergonomically contoured with padded shoulders for extra support.

French Toast Youth 2-Pack Dress ($18.99)

Costco also has uniform options for kids attending schools which enforce dress codes. Options include white polos, blue trousers and this 2-pack of navy dresses with a dropped waist and ruffled hem for extra details.

Andrew Marc Men’s Sport Coat ($79.99)

When a meeting is on the agenda, grab this sport coat by designer Andrew Marc and look like you’re ready for business. The stretch fabric makes it comfortable while interior pockets provide extra space. Two front buttons and a narrow lapel add to the design.

Banana Republic Men’s Performance Polo ($18.99)

This polo is a steal compared to prices on Banana Republic’s site, where a similar design can cost upwards of $60. The lightweight fabric provides breathability and it has moisture wicking features to keep you cool and dry all day.

Puma Men’s Pacer Shoe ($34.99)

Head to class in style with this comfortable gym shoe that can get you across campus with ease. From leading athletic brand Puma, the stylish black-and-white design has a built-in soft foam insert and laces up for a snug fit.

Eddie Bauer Men’s Convertible Pant ($19.97)

These comfortable pants from Eddie Bauer have a removable leg design that turns them into shorts instantly. With a cargo pocket feature and even SPF 50+ sun shade protection built into the fabric, it’s hard to beat the versatility these pants offer.

