Costco: Best Sale Items for January 2024

snyferok / iStock.com

If you’re looking to spruce up your living space or replace a few items around the house, you’re in luck. Costco has great deals in store for January. You can find everything you need for the bathroom, kitchen, living room, and more. Here are some of the best deals at Costco for January.

Bamboo Shoe Rack

Original Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Sale Price: $49.99

Costco’s bamboo shoe rack, available in a 2-pack, is a sleek and eco-friendly solution for organizing footwear. Each rack is crafted from high-quality, sustainable bamboo, which is known for its durability.

The design features two tiers, providing ample space to store and display multiple pairs of shoes while keeping them easily accessible. The open construction ensures good ventilation. Compact and versatile, these racks are suitable for various spaces such as entryways, closets, or bedrooms.

GreenPan Ceramic Non-Stick Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Original Price: $479.99

Sale Price: $379.99

The GreenPan GP5 ceramic non-stick stainless steel 10-piece cookware set is a comprehensive collection of high-quality kitchen essentials. It includes pots and pans of various sizes, all featuring a durable stainless steel construction that ensures even heat distribution.

The highlight of this set is the ceramic non-stick coating, which is known for being environmentally friendly and easy to clean. Each piece is designed with ergonomic handles for comfortable use and is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. The set’s sleek and modern design not only adds functionality to your cooking but also brings a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor.

Make Your Money Work for You

OXO SoftWorks POP Food Storage Containers

Original Price : $59.99

: $59.99 Sale Price: $49.99

The OXO SoftWorks POP food storage containers offer a versatile and practical solution for keeping food fresh and organized. This set includes eight containers of various sizes, each designed with a unique push-button mechanism that creates an airtight seal, effectively preserving the contents and extending their shelf life.

The containers are made of durable, BPA-free plastic, ensuring both safety and longevity. They are also stackable, giving you more space in your pantry or kitchen. The sleek design of these containers makes them a great addition to any modern kitchen.

LG 55-Inch TV

Original Price : $479.99

: $479.99 Sale Price: $379.99

The LG 55-inch LCD TV is a state-of-the-art television offering stunning picture quality and advanced features. It boasts Ultra-High-Definition resolution, delivering crisp, vibrant images with incredible detail. The LED LCD screen technology ensures a bright and clear viewing experience from any angle.

This TV is equipped with smart functionality, allowing easy access to streaming services and apps through its intuitive interface. Furthermore, it supports multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it a versatile choice for any modern home entertainment setup.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Original Price : $179

: $179 Sale Price: $169.99

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case offers a significant upgrade in Apple’s line of wireless earbuds. These AirPods feature a new contoured design that provides a more comfortable fit and better acoustic performance.

The MagSafe Charging Case provides convenient wireless charging and increased battery life, offering several hours of listening time on a single charge. The 3rd Generation AirPods are also water resistant, making them suitable for a wide range of activities.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates