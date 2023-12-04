Advertiser Disclosure
5 Costco Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
New Reading Costco petrol station opens forecourt to customers, Green Park, Reading, UK - 13 Oct 2022
Geoffrey Swaine / Shutterstock.com

You can find your favorite Costco items at a great deal year-round, but savvy shoppers can save even more by picking up holiday must-haves at the famous warehouse club. And it’s not just the low prices — it’s also the extensive and diverse selection of high-quality products that Costco’s loyal fans rave about.

Here are some of the top holiday essentials to put on your Costco shopping list.

Baking Essentials

For over a decade, professional baker Keya Wingfield has done all of her baking-related shopping at Costco. In an article published on The Kitchn, Wingfield wrote about some of her Costco favorites, including a three-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Almond Flour for $11.79, a ten-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Cane Sugar for $9.99, 16 ounces of pure vanilla extract for $11.99, two rolls of Kirkland Signature parchment paper for $12.99 and more.

But if you prefer to pick up something pre-made, you can’t go wrong with Costco’s $5.99 freshly baked pumpkin pie. According to Eat This, Not That, the retailer sells about six million pies between September and December each year.

Alcohol

Costco offers warehouse prices on a wide selection of wine and champagne, Southern Living reported, and the store also sells liquor at a lower markup price than its competitors.

“It’s a great place for buying big quantities of wine and liquor for punches,” said Southern Living digital editor Mary Shannon Hodes.

Pick up a bottle of Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky, which Tastings ranked as “exceptional,” for under $25, or a $25 bottle of Kirkland Signature’s famous French Vodka, Mashed reported. If you prefer wine, Costco sells a box of four top-rated Grand Vins de Bordeaux wines for $29.99.

Wrapping Paper and Gift Bows

It can be difficult to find Hanukkah wrapping paper, but Costco sells a two-roll set of Hannukkah double-sided wrapping paper online for $19.99. You can also grab a pack of 50 Kirkland Signature gift bows for only $8.99.

Christmas Trees

Costco sells a variety of high-quality artificial Christmas trees at an affordable price, many of which are pre-lit at varying heights. “If you weren’t planning on a Costco run today, you may want to,” said Laura Lamb of Instagram’s Costco Hot Finds. “These trees were selling like hot cakes!! The 12-foot only had the display left so they had it marked down to 800,” reported House Beautiful.

Holiday Pajamas

Looking for matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family? Costco has Eddie Bauer matching pajama sets in red and blue plaid for everyone from mom, dad, baby and pet. Sets range in price from $12.99 to $19.99 online.

