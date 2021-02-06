How COVID-19 Has Transformed the Way We Spend

The coronavirus pandemic has upended nearly all aspects of our daily lives, from where and how we work to whom we interact with. It’s also shaped Americans’ spending habits — in some ways for the better, and in other ways for the worse.

TD Bank’s 2020 Money Matters Survey asked more than 1,000 U.S. consumers about their spending behaviors, both before and after the pandemic started, and found that there have been some major shifts in our everyday money habits. See what changes have happened.

Last updated: Feb. 5, 2021

