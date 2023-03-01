Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Dollar Tree Offers These Must-Have Tech Gadgets for Under $5

Laura Gariepy

By Laura Gariepy

Dollar-Tree
AuKirk / Shutterstock.com

If you’re feeling the financial pinch of inflation but still need your tech gadget fix, you may want to shop at Dollar Tree or other discount retailers.

See: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

According to USA TODAY, you can find many inexpensive electronics at these budget-friendly stores. We scanned through the deals at Dollar Tree, and here’s a snapshot of what we found:

For Music Lovers

  • Wired earbuds for $1.25
  • Wireless earbuds and headphones for $5
  • Portable wireless speakers for $5

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

For Cell Phone Fanatics

  • Wireless charging pads for $5
  • Charging cables for $1.25
  • Covers for $1.25
  • Screen guards for $1.25
  • Holders, stands, and desktop mounts for $1.25

For Gamers

  • Smartphone gaming grips for $5
  • Gaming mice for $5

Other Fun Tech Deals

  • String lights for $5
  • Fairy lights for $1.25
  • Battery-operated candles for $1.25
  • Laser pointer keychains for $1.25
  • USB car or wall chargers for $1.25
  • Stylus pens for $1.25
Make Your Money Work for You

Explore: Sam’s Club Offering $25 Membership Deal To Rival Costco
Egg Shortage: Where To Shop for the Best Deals at Aldi, Lidl and More

When to Shop for Other Electronics

At some point, you’ll need or want to buy bigger-ticket items. Did you know the best months to buy a TV and other electronics are generally January, July, and November? Many consumers buy a new TV for the Super Bowl in January. July brings us Amazon Prime Day, and November features Black Friday.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Laura Gariepy

Laura Gariepy

Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology during her previous career in human resources. She is also a business coach to new and aspiring freelancers and runs an online resource hub for them called Before You Go Freelance. In addition, she helps other writers get clear on their message, plan their content, and produce compelling written works.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage