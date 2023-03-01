Dollar Tree Offers These Must-Have Tech Gadgets for Under $5
If you’re feeling the financial pinch of inflation but still need your tech gadget fix, you may want to shop at Dollar Tree or other discount retailers.
See: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score
According to USA TODAY, you can find many inexpensive electronics at these budget-friendly stores. We scanned through the deals at Dollar Tree, and here’s a snapshot of what we found:
For Music Lovers
- Wired earbuds for $1.25
- Wireless earbuds and headphones for $5
- Portable wireless speakers for $5
For Cell Phone Fanatics
- Wireless charging pads for $5
- Charging cables for $1.25
- Covers for $1.25
- Screen guards for $1.25
- Holders, stands, and desktop mounts for $1.25
For Gamers
- Smartphone gaming grips for $5
- Gaming mice for $5
Other Fun Tech Deals
- String lights for $5
- Fairy lights for $1.25
- Battery-operated candles for $1.25
- Laser pointer keychains for $1.25
- USB car or wall chargers for $1.25
- Stylus pens for $1.25
Explore: Sam’s Club Offering $25 Membership Deal To Rival Costco
Egg Shortage: Where To Shop for the Best Deals at Aldi, Lidl and More
When to Shop for Other Electronics
At some point, you’ll need or want to buy bigger-ticket items. Did you know the best months to buy a TV and other electronics are generally January, July, and November? Many consumers buy a new TV for the Super Bowl in January. July brings us Amazon Prime Day, and November features Black Friday.
More From GOBankingRates