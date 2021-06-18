Father’s Day Deals for the DIY Dad from The Home Depot

Onfokus / Getty Images

With home contractors in short demand, do-it-yourself home renovations continue to take center stage. Even with lumber prices what they are, you can save a bundle building your deck, shelving, furniture or other wood project yourself.

See: Americans Plan to Spend More on Outdoor Spaces This Summer

Find: The 11 Most Popular Pandemic Home Improvement Projects – Plus, How Much They Cost

If you’re looking for Father’s Day gifts for the DIY dad, The Home Depot has a great selection. Sales started about two weeks ago, but you can still find plenty of stock for last minute gifts.

Power Tools

If your dad is a do-it-yourselfer, there’s just one question: What kind of power tools does he prefer? Is he a Milwaukee man? A Dewalt Dad? Or does he like the sturdy affordability of Home Depot’s own Husky brand of tools?

If he likes Milwaukee, you’re in luck because Home Depot is offering steep savings on combo tool kit, with discounts of 40% to 50% off for the 8-tool or 7-tool kits, respectively. Ryobi has a similar deal, offering a 6-tool kit with batteries, charger, and bag for 33% off.

Discover: Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

Make Your Money Work for You

Grills and Outdoor Accessories

Home Depot is offering free delivery on all outdoor grills $399 and up, which can make shopping for Father’s Day even easier.

The best value in grilling this week seems to be the Lifesmart Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker with electric starter, at 50% savings. But if your dad prefers a more traditional grill, many models are 10% to 20% off this week, which is about average for this time of year.

Home Electronics for Dad

You may not think of Home Depot as a top source for home electronics, but this year’s Father Day sales include some great deals on the Ring wired video doorbell ($59), the WiFi-enabled Google Nest video doorbell ($229) and the Google Nest programmable thermostat ($79.) When he opens his gifts, remind Dad to check with your local electric provider, as the household may qualify for rebates or incentives for installing eco-friendly Nest products.

See: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Find: Top Home Improvements To Complete on a Budget in 2021

Tips for Shopping Home Depot Sales

If you’re shopping in-store, keep your eye out for the yellow and red “Special Buy” sales. Also, read fine print carefully, as some items — such as Milwaukee tools — may be bundled with free add-ons. You want to make sure you pick up the right item to take advantage of the deal.

Make Your Money Work for You

Finally, you’ll get up to $100 off your first purchase when you open a new Home Depot credit card now through July 28, 2021. Purchases of $25 to $299 earn $25 off, purchases between $300 and $999 earn $50 off, and any purchase of $1000 or more earns the full $100 discount.

The Home Depot card also offers 0% financing on purchases of $299 or more for the first six months from the date of purchase. But any savings you’ll realize from the card only has value if you pay off the purchase within six months. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with finance charges between 17.99% and 26.99%, retroactive from the date of purchase.

More From GOBankingRates