Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Here’s How Much Americans Plan To Spend on Black Friday — and Ways You Can Save More

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Business man in a shopping center stock photo
mladenbalinovac / iStock.com

Black Friday is just a few days away, and despite the many financial impediments that hinder Americans — such as inflation, soaring rates and the resumption of student loans — Americans are planning to maintain their high spending levels for Black Friday 2023.

A new Attest U.S. Q4 Shopper Trends Report found that consumers are happy to open their wallets in the hunt for Black Friday bargains. And spending is expected to nearly mirror 2022, with most Americans planning to spend between $101 and $200 on Black Friday 2023 — which represents only a 1-2 percentage point difference in spending levels from Attest’s 2022 data. In addition, 16% plan to spend between $201 and $300.

Asked whether this finding was surprising, given the current economic landscape, Attest CEO Jeremy King said that inflation appears to have had a minimal effect on Black Friday sales, as last year was one of the biggest shopping days on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

“It comes down to perception — the majority of consumers (67%) still believe that Black Friday is the best day of the year to buy heavily discounted products,” said King. “Shoppers delay making purchases ahead of Black Friday in the belief they’re going to bag a bargain.”

Make Your Money Work for You

And the numbers speak for themselves: consumers are willing to wait for Black Friday deals and avoid making purchases ahead of Black Friday.

According to Attest data, 42% of shoppers delay making purchases — compared to 26% who purchase when they please — underscoring the fact that Black Friday creates a reasonably high level of pent-up demand.

King, asked whether this method was worth it to get the best bargains, cited a study conducted by ITMAGINATION, which concluded that Black Friday deals are frequently not the best value.

“Only a third of the products were priced at their lowest level compared to the preceding 90 days. To be sure they’re getting a worthwhile deal, consumers should monitor the prices of the goods they’re interested in and do thorough online research to compare deals before they press the ‘buy’ button,” he said.

Another finding is that Black Friday is also still seen as the best shopping day of the year to bag a bargain, with 81% of consumers using the day to keep an eye on Christmas gifts for others, while 25% are seeking birthday presents for their friends or family.

Make Your Money Work for You

King noted that holiday shopping is the main motivator for Black Friday shoppers, with the vast majority of shoppers looking to buy Christmas gifts at a discounted price.

“However, the event is also seen as a good opportunity to treat yourself: 61.5% of Black Friday shoppers are planning to buy something for themselves,” he said.

In terms of what items Americans spend on Black Friday, clothing trumps technology once again this year — a shift King said could be contributed to the rising cost of living.

Clothing demand is soaring by more than 9 percentage points to 54.1%, and 71.3% of Gen Z plan to shop in the category, according to Attest data.

“Clothing deals may also be cheaper than those on tech, making it a more accessible category — especially for Gen Z, the demographic driving the demand for clothing,” said King.

Finally, in terms of ways Americans can save more on Black Friday, King recommended starting with having a clear idea of what you’re looking for (if possible), down to the make and model.

Make Your Money Work for You

“This makes searching for deals and comparing prices much easier and increases your chances of finding a genuine bargain, he said. “It also stops you from making impulse purchases that you might come to regret.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

‘The Money Guy’: How To Win Financially When Your Finances Are Stretched Thin

Shopping

'The Money Guy': How To Win Financially When Your Finances Are Stretched Thin

November 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Accessories That Don’t Cost a Lot but Make You Look Rich

Shopping

11 Accessories That Don't Cost a Lot but Make You Look Rich

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Common Ways You May Be Wasting Money Every Day

Shopping

11 Common Ways You May Be Wasting Money Every Day

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

14 Ways To Save $50 This Week While Running Errands

Shopping

14 Ways To Save $50 This Week While Running Errands

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary

Shopping

7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

Shopping

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Top 5 Must-Buys at Dollar Stores

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: Top 5 Must-Buys at Dollar Stores

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Buying Things From Costco: Here’s What I Learned

Shopping

I Stopped Buying Things From Costco: Here's What I Learned

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Shopping

Costco 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Pass Up

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Best New Amazon Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

5 Best New Amazon Products That Are Worth Every Penny

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

90% of Shoppers Don’t Buy Most Groceries at Costco or Sam’s Club — 3 Reasons This Is a Mistake

Shopping

90% of Shoppers Don't Buy Most Groceries at Costco or Sam's Club -- 3 Reasons This Is a Mistake

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Cheap Things To Buy at Gas Stations Instead of at Dollar Tree

Shopping

8 Cheap Things To Buy at Gas Stations Instead of at Dollar Tree

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

November 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!