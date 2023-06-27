How To Save Big During Walmart+ Week

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Never one to be outdone by Amazon, Walmart has announced details of its 2023 Walmart+ Week. It will run before, concurrently and after its main competition’s biggest savings event of the summer.

In a face-off with the more established Amazon Prime Day event happening July 11 and 12, Walmart+ Week runs from Monday, July 10, at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

As Mashable reported, Walmart+ Week exhibits two major differences from Amazon’s Prime Day. The first is the length of the event. Stretching out across four days instead of two, Walmart is looking to lure more members and shoppers looking for big deals.

Second, there’s no membership fee required to unlock deals, but Walmart+ members get early access to offers. Before the sale opens to all shoppers on July 11, Walmart+ members get to start shopping on July 10 and browse exclusive discounts.

Walmart+ members will get early access to significant savings on popular products from retailers like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and more, according to CBS News. However, Mashable indicated a “sneek peek” of potential discounted products given by Walmart includes a Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum for $249.99 and a 65-inch TCL QLED Smart TV for $398. Keep an eye out for more announcements from Walmart before July 10 rolls around.

In addition to select savings on tech, home and apparel items, Walmart is offering Walmart+ members limited-time offers including: six months of unlimited Sip Club benefits at Panera for $5 a month plus tax (plus a monthly $5 MyPanera reward), a $30 credit with Rover to spend toward pet sitting or dog walking services and 30% off all SpaFinder gift cards

Walmart+ was created in Feb. 2020 to compete with Amazon’s Prime loyalty program, giving Walmart customers similar services including free and quick delivery, access to video streaming through Paramount+ and Pluto TV, savings on fuel and other perks.

Walmart+ costs $98 for its annual plan or $12.95 monthly after a 30-day free trial. Members get access to benefits like unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35 (including groceries), free next-day and two-day shipping and special member prices on fuel at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Murphy and Sam’s Club stations. Members can use a mobile scan-and-go feature so they can pay as they shop in-store, as well.

If two megastores don’t satisfy your shopping needs during the second week of July, you’ll be pleased to know that Walmart isn’t the only retailer giving Prime Day some competition. Target will give its Circle members the chance to shop and save big during its Target Circle Week event that runs from July 9-15.

