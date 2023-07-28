How You Can Save Money With Dollar General’s New Cash Back Rewards

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Dollar General is already one of the more affordable places to shop for household goods, groceries and seasonal items. Now, customers have three ways to earn cash back when they shop at the retailer.

The latest program leverages the power of a partnership with cash back app Ibotta and the Ibotta Performance Network. You can access the new DG Cash Back rewards through the mobile app or the store’s website. Add offers available through “deals” to your profile once you log in. When you buy those items in the store, you’ll earn rewards that can be applied to future purchases, according to a press release issued by the company.

“As customers continue to seek new ways to stretch their budgets, we’re excited to introduce DG Cash Back on hundreds of Dollar General items to help them achieve that goal,” Chad Fox, Dollar General’s chief marketing officer, stated in the release. “This is a strong addition to our financial offerings and services as we continue to expand incremental benefits for our customers.”

“Dollar General has always taken an innovative approach to customer loyalty, and this program is another example of their focus to help American consumers save money,” Bryan Leach, Ibotta’s founder and CEO, added in the press release.

Shoppers can use DG Cash Back rewards in conjunction with their Spendwell Visa debit card, which offers 1% cash back anywhere you shop. Consumers can then apply those points toward future Dollar General purchases.

Dollar General also offers a loyalty program through FIS Premium Payback, wherein shoppers earn points at checkout and — when their points balance equals $5 or more — can redeem the points on their next DG purchase of at least $5.01.

