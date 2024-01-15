10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco
Costco, known for its bulk offerings and competitive pricing, offers a range of products that are typically cheaper than other retailers. Here are 10 items that are generally more affordable at Costco.
1. Kirkland Signature Batteries
Comparable in quality to leading brands, Kirkland batteries are significantly cheaper. For example, a 48-pack of AA batteries at Costco costs $17.99, while a similar quantity from a brand like Duracell could cost $40 at other retailers.
2. Prescription Medications
Costco’s pharmacy offers some of the lowest prices on prescription medications, often beating prices at both brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies. For instance, a specific generic medication might cost $10 for a 90-day supply at Costco, whereas the same medication could be $30 or more at other pharmacies.
3. Rotisserie Chicken
Costco’s famous rotisserie chicken is not only delicious but also a bargain at $4.99 each, consistently cheaper than most grocery stores where a similar chicken can cost $7 or more.
4. Gasoline
Costco gas stations typically offer gasoline at prices several cents per gallon lower than competitors. For example, if regular gas is $3.00 per gallon at a local gas station, it might be $2.85 at Costco.
5. Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup
High-quality and organic, this syrup is more affordable at Costco. A 33.8 oz bottle is $14.99, while comparable syrups at other stores might be $25 or more for the same size.
6. Alcohol
Costco’s alcohol, particularly the Kirkland Signature line, offers great value. A bottle of Kirkland vodka, for instance, may cost $20 for 1.75 liters, significantly less than comparable brands at other stores which can be $30 or more.
7. Optical Services
Costco’s optical department offers competitive pricing on eyeglasses and contact lenses. A pair of eyeglasses could start at around $57, while similar styles and quality at other optical shops can start at $100 or more.
8. Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper
Known for its balance of quality and cost, a 30-roll pack might cost around $23 at Costco, whereas similar quality brands could be around $25 or more at other stores.
9. Organic Peanut Butter
Costco offers great deals on organic peanut butter. A two-pack of 28 oz jars costs $12.99, while the same quantity of a name brand at a different store could cost around $14.
10. Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is not only competitively priced but also highly rated for quality. A 2-liter bottle can be as low as $18, whereas similar quality olive oils can cost upwards of $25 for the same quantity elsewhere.
Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of Jan. 15, 2024, and are subject to change.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.