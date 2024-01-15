Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor

Costco, known for its bulk offerings and competitive pricing, offers a range of products that are typically cheaper than other retailers. Here are 10 items that are generally more affordable at Costco.

1. Kirkland Signature Batteries

Comparable in quality to leading brands, Kirkland batteries are significantly cheaper. For example, a 48-pack of AA batteries at Costco costs $17.99, while a similar quantity from a brand like Duracell could cost $40 at other retailers.

2. Prescription Medications

Costco’s pharmacy offers some of the lowest prices on prescription medications, often beating prices at both brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies. For instance, a specific generic medication might cost $10 for a 90-day supply at Costco, whereas the same medication could be $30 or more at other pharmacies.

3. Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s famous rotisserie chicken is not only delicious but also a bargain at $4.99 each, consistently cheaper than most grocery stores where a similar chicken can cost $7 or more.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Gasoline

Costco gas stations typically offer gasoline at prices several cents per gallon lower than competitors. For example, if regular gas is $3.00 per gallon at a local gas station, it might be $2.85 at Costco.

5. Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

High-quality and organic, this syrup is more affordable at Costco. A 33.8 oz bottle is $14.99, while comparable syrups at other stores might be $25 or more for the same size.

6. Alcohol

Costco’s alcohol, particularly the Kirkland Signature line, offers great value. A bottle of Kirkland vodka, for instance, may cost $20 for 1.75 liters, significantly less than comparable brands at other stores which can be $30 or more.

7. Optical Services

Costco’s optical department offers competitive pricing on eyeglasses and contact lenses. A pair of eyeglasses could start at around $57, while similar styles and quality at other optical shops can start at $100 or more.

8. Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Known for its balance of quality and cost, a 30-roll pack might cost around $23 at Costco, whereas similar quality brands could be around $25 or more at other stores.

9. Organic Peanut Butter

Costco offers great deals on organic peanut butter. A two-pack of 28 oz jars costs $12.99, while the same quantity of a name brand at a different store could cost around $14.

10. Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is not only competitively priced but also highly rated for quality. A 2-liter bottle can be as low as $18, whereas similar quality olive oils can cost upwards of $25 for the same quantity elsewhere.

Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of Jan. 15, 2024, and are subject to change.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Quick Tips for Holiday Shopping

Related Content

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Costco Clothing Items That Are a Waste of Money

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Myths About Shopping at Walmart

Shopping

7 Myths About Shopping at Walmart

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Costco Food Items That Have the Highest Rated Reviews

Shopping

9 Costco Food Items That Have the Highest Rated Reviews

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy

Shopping

5 Costco Items Frugal People Never Buy

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

Shopping

10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter

Shopping

I'm a Financial Expert: 9 Things You Should Never Buy During the Winter

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Items Getting Cheaper at Costco in 2024

Shopping

9 Best Items Getting Cheaper at Costco in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Deals for Your Money at Walmart in January

Shopping

10 Best Deals for Your Money at Walmart in January

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Items Bought Secondhand That Later Sold for Millions — What to Look For 

Shopping

Items Bought Secondhand That Later Sold for Millions -- What to Look For 

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Save $300 a Month on Groceries: See How This Mom Majorly Cut Costs

Shopping

Save $300 a Month on Groceries: See How This Mom Majorly Cut Costs

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club in January 2024

Shopping

7 Best Clothing Deals at Sam's Club in January 2024

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Viral Costco Items Worth Buying in 2024

Shopping

6 Viral Costco Items Worth Buying in 2024

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Purchases That Can Help You Save Money Through All of 2024

Shopping

5 Costco Purchases That Can Help You Save Money Through All of 2024

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best New Items at Five Below in January

Shopping

8 Best New Items at Five Below in January

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!