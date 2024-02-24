Advertiser Disclosure
10 Key Signs You Spend Too Much Money at Costco

5 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo

If you tend to purchase items in bulk, Costco is likely one of the stores you frequent. The retailer has almost everything you could ever want. There are plenty of deals and new products are consistently introduced. It’s a shopper’s dream.

However, shopping at a bulk retailer like Costco can become a money drain. When you step inside the store, it’s easy to overdo it and buy more than you need. While it’s great to save money, there’s a possibility you’ll overspend your hard-earned cash. Here are the top signs you might be spending too much money at Costco.

1. Your Pantry Looks Like a Costco Warehouse

If your pantry looks like the Costco aisles, you might have a spending problem. Purchasing too many bulk items could put you in a situation where you unknowingly build a collection of expired products.

Bulk purchases are fine for non-perishable items. However, you might be purchasing more than you need if it becomes tough to consume your perishable items before they expire.

2. You Can’t Resist Limited-Time Offers

Costco is known for featuring limited-time deals. The goal is to create a sense of urgency and get you to make a purchase without giving it much thought. However, it’s not a good idea to whip out your wallet and buy items just because a deal is about to expire. This behavior could be a sign you’re not in control of your spending.

3. You Own Multiple Memberships

Having multiple Costco memberships (especially if it’s just for accessing additional deals or locations) is a possible sign you’re overspending. One membership should be enough for your shopping needs.

4. You Make Frequent, Unplanned Trips

If you visit Costco more often than your local grocery store, it might be time to reassess your shopping habits. Frequent, unplanned trips increase the likelihood of impulse buying and suggest a dependency on the shopping experience rather than actual need.

5. Your Credit Card Statements Are Dominated by Costco Purchases

A review of your credit card statements can reveal a lot. If a significant portion of your monthly expenses is tied to Costco, consider whether you’re buying essentials or giving in to shopping temptations.

This analysis could show you areas in your budget that need to be trimmed. This is also an opportunity to determine if your shopping habits need an adjustment. Are you truly saving money through these bulk purchases, or are you chasing the instant gratification of a good deal? Taking the time to analyze your spending will help you make better decisions going forward.

6. You Buy Items Before Using What You Have

Purchasing items in bulk before you’ve used up your current stock can lead to waste and unnecessary spending. This habit is problematic for perishables, which may spoil before you get a chance to use them.

You’ll get the most bang for your buck when you keep track of what you have and only buy what you need. Take a moment to look inside your pantry and refrigerator before heading to the supermarket.

7. You Justify Unnecessary Purchases

Rationalizing purchases of items you rarely use is a sign of overspending. Specialty appliances and bulk luxury goods often fall into this category. If you find yourself making excuses, it’s time to take a step back and decide if you really need what you’re about to purchase.

8. Your Shopping Trips Are Always Expensive

It’s one thing to stock up on necessities, but if every trip to Costco ends with a high total at the checkout, you’re likely purchasing more than you need. Shoppers spend roughly $150 per order, according to Nexstar. If you’re way above this amount during most trips, it’s clear you need to cut back. High spending during each visit adds up over time.

9. You Feel Stressed or Guilty After Shopping

Shopping shouldn’t make you feel guilty or stressed out. If a Costco trip leaves you feeling anxious or regretful, this could be your mind and body’s way of telling you that you’re overspending. Pay attention to these feelings. They’re telling you something important about your shopping habits.

10. You’ve Run out of Storage Space

Have you reached a point where you don’t know where to store your Costco items? When your garage, closets, and kitchen overflow with Costco purchases, it’s a sign you need to make adjustments.

If most of these examples describe you and you think you or a loved one might have a shopping addiction, help is available. Consider resources such as Debtors Anonymous or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. These groups provide tools that can help you get on the road to recovery.

