7 Kohl’s Items That Have the Highest Rated Reviews

Kohl’s is a go-to destination for shoppers seeking quality products across various categories. With a vast array of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home goods and electronics, Kohl’s has garnered a reputation for offering products that not only meet but often exceed customer expectations. Here are some of the highest-rated items available at Kohl’s, based on customer reviews.

1. The Big One Super Soft Plush Throw

Price : $19.99

: $19.99 Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Big One Super Soft Plus Throw has become a customer favorite for its incredible softness and comfort. Reviewers describe this throw as “soft and warm” and “comfortable.”

Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this throw is perfect for snuggling on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. It’s machine washable and retains its plush texture, even after multiple washes, making it a practical and luxurious addition to any home.

2. Simply Vera Vera Wang Bath Towels

Price : $17.99

: $17.99 Customer Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Simply Vera Vera Wang Signature Cotton Bath Towels are praised for their absorbency and softness. Made from premium cotton, they add a touch of luxury to your daily routine. Available in a range of colors, these towels are a popular choice for those looking to upgrade their bathroom essentials.

3. Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket

Price : $49.99

: $49.99 Customer Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Hooded Jacket is a stylish and functional outerwear piece ideal for cooler weather. It features a soft and cozy fleece construction, providing excellent warmth and comfort. The jacket comes with a full-zip front and an adjustable hood for added protection against the elements.

Furthermore, it has two zippered hand pockets for secure storage of small items. The design is sleek and tailored, available in a variety of colors, making it a versatile choice for casual outings or outdoor activities.

4. Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

Price : $349.99

: $349.99 Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that has won over many Kohl’s shoppers. It’s not just an air fryer; it’s a multi-functional device that can bake, roast, and even dehydrate. The quick cooking times and the quality of the food it prepares have made it a top-rated item. Its compact design and easy-to-clean features are added bonuses that make it a must-have in modern kitchens.

5. SONOMA Goods for Life Ultimate Comfort Leaves Area Rug

Price : $14.99 to $269.99

: $14.99 to $269.99 Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This Sonoma Goods for Life area rug is a favorite among Kohl’s shoppers. Its elegant design, coupled with a comfortable, plush feel, adds a touch of sophistication and comfort to any room. The rug is durable, easy to clean, and comes in various sizes, making it a versatile choice for different spaces.

6. Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch

Price : $199.99

: $199.99 Customer Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch is a highly rated item among Kohl’s tech offerings. This smartwatch not only tracks fitness and health metrics but also has features like built-in GPS, voice assistant, and the ability to accept or reject calls. Its sleek design, long battery life, and accuracy in tracking various activities make it a top choice for fitness enthusiasts.

7. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price : $169.99

: $169.99 Customer Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Strength Control is a standout in Kohl’s kitchen appliance section. It’s loved for its ease of use and the ability to quickly brew coffee and tea. Its sleek design fits well in any kitchen.

The Takeaway

Kohl’s continues to offer products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations. The items listed above, with their high customer ratings, are a testament to Kohl’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Whether you’re shopping for home goods, clothing, or tech gadgets, Kohl’s has a wide selection of highly rated items to choose from.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

