Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 1: Rachel Cruze Shares Tips To Stay on Budget This Christmas

The holiday season is here and holiday spending can quickly add up. In this episode, Live Richer podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Rachel Cruze about not breaking the bank for Christmas. Cruze gives tips on how to stick to your Christmas budget and change your mindset about gift-giving while dealing with inflation.

Rachel also explores what to do if you’re hosting for the holidays and how to plan out your budget for your gift-giving. This episode of the Live Richer podcast is sponsored by Hands Off My Rewards.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

