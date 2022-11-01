Off-Season Thrifting: 5 Tips To Save a Ton of Money

Ever need a pair of sandals in the middle of winter for a beach vacation or a heavier coat at the beginning of summer for unseasonable weather? Those living in parts of the country that experience all four seasons might know this common shopping dilemma as “off-season” scrounging. Traditional retail stores usually won’t have this type of merchandise to purchase during these off-times, so what do you do?

Thrift stores are one great option. Unlike regular clothing stores, they aren’t governed by strict seasonal guidelines. You can find a sled in the middle of June or a whole section of swimsuits in January. In fact, it’s one of The Krazy Koupon Lady‘s top tips for thrift shopping, as the popular blog stated, “The very best deals are for clothes that aren’t currently in high demand.”

Also, not everything is secondhand. Sometimes people just trying to clean out their closets will donate unworn clothes with tags still on them to thrift stores, and various retailers who have a surplus in merchandise might do the same (they get a nice tax write-off for doing so). Regardless, thrift stores have a fantastic and unique selection of clothes, shoes and more that many are flocking to shop in order to save money and even stay trendy.

CNBC recently reported on the “resale revolution” that is taking over the retail market, with even wealthy shoppers taking part. The activity became more popular during the pandemic, as many needed the means to save money, with thrifting growing by 15% in 2021. But soon it became a real hobby for many people enamored with the hunt of finding a great deal.

As such, resale is expected to grow by 80% over the next five years with total sales topping $289 billion, according to CNBC, citing data from a commerce report by OfferUp. They also found that 82% of Americans have said they thrift shop.

Not only are there great savings to be had — CouponFollow has found that thrift shopping for secondhand items can save shoppers around $150 a month or $1,760 a year — but many savvy shoppers have used it as a way to get their hands on desired luxury goods at a fraction of the cost. It’s a practice that has become increasingly popular with Gen Z.

So if you really want those Versace sunglasses for that beach vacation, but don’t have the budget to buy them brand-new, a resale shop is a great place to search.

Here are some helpful tips for off-season thrift shopping:

Shop at multiple stores. Because thrift stores all have unique items, depending on what people choose to donate, you’ll want to visit several locations to find what you’re looking for off-season. In addition to traditional spots like Goodwill or Salvation Army, there are also popular resale spots like Plato’s Closet, Buffalo Exchange and Crossroads where people tend to do drop offs. Shop often. In order to get the best deal, you’ll want to “keep your eye on” items, especially if you have some time to purchase (i.e. your winter beach getaway is not for another six weeks). Resale shops have a regular influx of new merchandise they have to get out the door, so they’ll continually mark down items if they aren’t selling. Pay attention to the special colored tag, or daily deals, to see what’s further reduced on the day you are shopping. Shop ahead for kids clothing. Kids grow out of clothes so quickly that resale is a smart way to keep up with their rapid spurts. If you have a six-month-old in June and want to get ahead of getting them a new winter coat when they hit one year old, a thrift store is a great place to plan ahead. Shop like it’s Christmas in July. With the way the years fly by, holidays are always here before we know it. But rather than paying a premium for holiday decor in November, start looking in the summer months at a thrift shop. The same goes for Halloween, Easter and more. Even back-to-school deals can be found in the summer just when school is letting out. When you’re done shopping, donate. After you stock up your closets with all the goods you need for the months ahead and need to make some room, you might consider donating your surplus to a thrift store. The same way they sell seasonal merchandise all year long, they’ll also take any kind of donations all 12 months of the year.

