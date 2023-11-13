Save More on Amazon’s Longest-Ever Black Friday Sales With 3 Expert Pointers and Tips

PrathanChorruangsak / iStock.com

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Amazon is already dropping details of its forthcoming deals, which they’ll roll out early — on Nov. 17 — a full week before the mega shopping holiday.

Let’s have a peek at the best Black Friday deals that Amazon will boast this holiday season, according to BlackFriday.com:

Top Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Up to 70% off select Amazon devices and bundles bundles

Up to 29% off select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle

Top Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Up to 44% off select Ninja kitchen appliances

Up to 33% off select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware

Up to $400 off select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines

Top Amazon Black Friday Toy and Fitness Deals

Up to 30% off select Barbie dolls and playsets

Up to 30% off select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles

Up to 30% off select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding and décor

Up to 30% off Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories and apparel

Make Your Money Work for You

Additionally, from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28, Amazon Fresh customers can score 15% off in-store purchases of $50+, and Prime members can nab 25% off select in-store purchases of $50+ from Amazon Fresh.

In their announcement about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon shared some expert pointers on how to start saving on holiday purchases on Amazon ASAP. Though these tips may be especially useful during the seasonal rush, you can implement them all year-round for a savings boost.

1. Get a Prime Membership

You don’t need to be a Prime member to be eligible for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but there are many perks to having one during the holiday season, including fast and free shipping, the “Buy with Prime” program and invite-only deals.

Note: An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Qualifying students can score a membership for $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

2. Create an Amazon Wishlist

Any shopper with an Amazon account can create wish lists on the site. Retail experts recommend creating a list of your most desired items ahead of time, so you can check in on it during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza and see which items have been discounted.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Sign up for Amazon’s Deal Alert Notifications

If you have the Amazon Alexa app or an Alexa-enabled device, you can receive alerts when a specific item goes on sale.

More From GOBankingRates