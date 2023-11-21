Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Target Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Burbank CA USA: November 27 2017: Target Store Exterior view of a Target retail store.
Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

Ready, set, go! Black Friday is only a few days away — and if you’ve been waiting to shop and snag deals, you might want to check out Target’s special offers. Target’s Black Friday sale started on Nov. 12, and the retailer is adding new deals daily.

And this year, despite several financial impediments — such as inflation, soaring interest rates and the resumption of student loan payments — Americans are planning to maintain their high spending levels for Black Friday 2023, according to a recent Attest report.

So if you want to stretch your dollar and find the perfect gift, look no further. Here are some of Target’s Black Friday deals you might want to check out, but you should hurry as these end Nov. 25.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) With Charging Case

  • Regular price: $129.99
  • Black Friday price: $79.99
  • You save: $50

Everyone knows about (and loves) these little wireless earbuds. Target also noted that you can save an additional 5% with RedCard.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KSM55)

  • Regular price: $449.99
  • Black Friday price: $249.99
  • You save: $200

This is perfect for the food lovers in your circle, as its professional-style performance allows users to shred, knead, fold and mix.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

  • Regular price: $129.99
  • Black Friday price: $99.99
  • You save: $30

A must-have for coffee fans, this machine comes in a variety of colors. In addition, you can save another 5% with Target’s RedCard.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

  • Regular price: $89.99
  • Black Friday price: $49.99
  • You save: $40

This coffee maker also enables you to make tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. And as it’s portable, it’s ideal for traveling.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Flareon Sylveon Tin Bundle

  • Regular price: $39.99
  • Black Friday price: $19.99
  • You save: $20

At 50% off, you might as well buy a bunch of these while they last. The RedCard knocks off another 5% if you do decide to buy.

Samsung 55″ The Frame Smart 4K UHD TV Charcoal Black (QN55LS03B)

  • Regular price: $1,499.99
  • Black Friday price: $979.99
  • You save: $520

While this is still a steep price and large purchase, at 35% off, it’s worth considering it.

Samsung Chromebook 4 — 11.6″ HD LED, Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage (XE310XBA-KB2US)

  • Regular price: $249.99
  • Black Friday price: $79.99
  • You save: $170

This lightweight, compact notebook is a steal, being 70% discounted.

