10 Target Brand Items Worth Buying

Target is a go-to retail haven offering a vast range of products, among which its in-house brands have carved a notable niche. These Target-owned brands deliver on both quality and affordability, making them a hit among savvy shoppers. Here’s a rundown of 10 Target brand items that deserve a spot in your shopping cart.

1. Threshold Home Furnishings

Threshold offers a variety of stylish and durable home furnishings. From chic area rugs to elegant lighting fixtures, this brand has you covered to create a cozy and inviting home without breaking the bank.

2. Up & Up Cleaning Supplies

Up & Up’s cleaning product line is a budget-friendly alternative without skimping on effectiveness. Their all-purpose cleaner and disinfecting wipes are particularly popular, helping you maintain a clean and germ-free environment.

3. Good & Gather Grocery Items

Good & Gather’s grocery offerings are both wholesome and tasty. Their range of organic foods, snacks, and pantry staples are not only priced reasonably but also adhere to a high-quality standard.

4. Cat & Jack Kids’ Clothing

Known for its cute designs and durable fabric, Cat & Jack kids’ clothing line is a favorite among parents. The brand offers a vast selection of stylish yet comfortable outfits for children.

5. Room Essentials Storage Solutions

Organizing your space is a breeze with Room Essentials’ practical storage solutions. Their various organizers, bins, and shelves help you declutter your home efficiently.

6. Smartly Personal Care Products

Smartly offers a range of personal care products like body wash, hand soap, and facial tissues that are gentle on your skin and your wallet.

7. Market Pantry Frozen Foods

When it comes to convenient, affordable, and tasty frozen foods, Market Pantry is a solid choice. Their frozen pizzas and appetizers are perfect for quick meals.

8. Project 62 Décor Items

Project 62 provides modern, sleek décor items that can revamp any space. Their affordable price point makes it easy to refresh your home décor on a budget.

9. All in Motion Athletic Wear

All in Motion’s range of athletic wear is comparable to pricier brands in terms of quality and comfort. Whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run, their apparel provides the support you need.

10. Opalhouse Bedding and Textiles

Opalhouse offers a beautiful collection of bedding and textiles that add a touch of luxury to your home. Their vibrant designs and soft fabrics create a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing sleeping space.

The Takeaway

Target’s in-house brands present a balanced blend of quality, style, and affordability. Whether you’re revamping your home, restocking your pantry, or updating your wardrobe, these Target brand items offer great value for your money. Your local Target aisles are full of treasures waiting to be discovered.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

