Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Estate Sales

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Empty interior of a small cafe, there is a seating area with leather sofas and a wooden table.
DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Estate sales can be a great place to find unique and valuable items. Often held due to downsizing, moving, or a homeowner’s death, these sales offer a variety of goods you might not be able to find elsewhere. We’ll give you a rundown of five things you should always consider buying at estate sales.

The Difference Between an Estate Sale and a Garage Sale

An estate sale is a sale of the personal property, including household items, antiques, jewelry, art, collectibles, and sometimes even real estate, of someone who has passed away or needs to liquidate their belongings.

Estate sales are typically conducted by professionals who specialize in such sales and may occur over multiple days. A garage sale, on the other hand, is a casual event held by homeowners to sell unwanted personal items, often from their garage or yard. It’s typically more informal, smaller in scale, and doesn’t usually involve the complete liquidation of a person’s belongings. There are a few items you’ll want to snag:

Vintage Furniture

Estate sales are a haven for antique and vintage furniture enthusiasts. These items often have a timeless design, superior craftsmanship, and are made from high-quality materials, ensuring longevity. Furthermore, vintage furniture can add a unique aesthetic to your home and, in some cases, can be worth more than their purchase price as they appreciate over time.

Make Your Money Work for You

Art and Decor

Art pieces and decor from estate sales can be exceptional finds. From paintings and sculptures to vintage vases and mirrors, these items can bring an exclusive touch to your home decor. Art and decor from estate sales often come with a rich history and character, and can sometimes be valuable collectibles, making them worthwhile investments.

Jewelry and Watches

Estate sales are an excellent source of unique and often valuable jewelry and watches. From antique brooches to luxury watch brands, the selection can be vast and prices reasonable. These items can serve as distinctive additions to your collection or investment pieces, given that vintage jewelry and watches often appreciate value.

First Edition Books and Rare Publications

For bibliophiles, estate sales can be a goldmine for first-edition books and rare publications. These sales often feature extensive book collections, including novels, historical texts, and specialty publications. Not only can these items serve as unique additions to your library, but they may also hold significant monetary value, particularly if they are signed by the author or are in good condition.

Quality Kitchenware

High-quality kitchenware such as pots, pans, and cutlery can be expensive when bought new. Estate sales often feature these items at a fraction of the retail price, yet they remain in good condition. Opting for well-known brands and checking for signs of wear and tear can ensure that you secure premium kitchen essentials at a bargain.

Make Your Money Work for You

Getting a Great Deal

Estate sales can be a great way to acquire unique, valuable, and reasonably priced items. Whether you are a collector, an investor, or someone looking to enhance your living space, consider venturing to estate sales to discover hidden gems in vintage furniture, art and decor, jewelry and watches, books, and more. With a discerning eye and a bit of luck, you might just stumble upon hidden treasures.  

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Shopping

9 Walmart Brand Products To Avoid Buying

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Truth About Temu: Is It Safe and Is It Worth Your Money?

Shopping

The Truth About Temu: Is It Safe and Is It Worth Your Money?

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Walmart Layaway: What To Know for Your Holiday Shopping in 2023

Shopping

Walmart Layaway: What To Know for Your Holiday Shopping in 2023

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Overpriced Clothing Items To Stay Away From Buying

Shopping

7 Overpriced Clothing Items To Stay Away From Buying

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Shopping

6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

Shopping

Prime Try Before You Buy: How To Try On Clothing From Amazon for Free

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

Shopping

8 Best Clothing Deals at Walmart for the Last Week of September

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

Shopping

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List: 8 Grocery Items He Says To Avoid

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

Shopping

5 Best Clothing Deals at Target This September

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren’t Food, According to These Fans

Shopping

8 Best Costco Items To Buy That Aren't Food, According to These Fans

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Wegmans on This Day of the Week

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy on Craigslist

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

Shopping

10 Things You Should Never Buy at an Estate Sale

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

Shopping

Surprising Habits of the Wealthy: Why the Rich Love Shopping at Costco

September 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!