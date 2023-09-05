Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

5 Ways To Get Free (or Cheap) Groceries at Costco in September

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Kaohsiung, Taiwan- March 31, 2022: view of Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

We already know Costco offers incredible savings on everything from coffee and bacon to home appliances and electronics. But did you know you can also get free groceries from Costco?

Sure, you can wander the aisles and make a meal out of all the free samples. But there are at least five other ways members have found to get free food:

Take Advantage of Manufacturers’ Offers

Right now, Proctor & Gamble is giving Costco members an opportunity to earn a $25 or $50 Costco Shop card just for buying the everyday household products you probably need! Here’s how it works:

Between now and September 24, 2023, purchase at least $100 or $200 in P&G products, including Cascade and Dawn dish soap, Bounty paper towels, Crest toothpaste and more. Submit your receipts online at www.costco.com/pg.html, and receive a free Costco Shop card worth $25 (for $100 in purchases) or $50 (for $200 in purchases).

Make Your Money Work for You

Get a New Costco Membership

New Costco members can earn a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card when they open a Costco Gold or Executive Membership and use the code “CJPROMO.” With Costco’s already-low prices, that should buy several meals worth of free groceries.

Earn Cash Back When You Shop

If you splurge for the Costco Executive membership for $120, not only do you get the $30 Shop card, but you earn 2% back on all your purchases. As long as you spend $6,000 per year in purchases, the card pays for itself. Anything you spend exceeding that amount is free money for groceries (and more), delivered on your annual Costco anniversary in the form of a Reward Certificate.

Leverage Gift Cards for Savings

Costco wholesale clubs sell gift cards to local restaurants and national chains at a discount. For instance, you can purchase two Texas de Brazil $50 e-gift cards, a $100 value, for $79.99. Landry’s offers the same deal, with gift cards at 20% off their face value. The multi-brand restaurant company owns more than 400 locations across the U.S., including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Café, and Morton’s Steakhouse. Using these gift cards is like getting a portion of your meal, an appetizer, or even a whole kid’s meal, for free.  

Make Your Money Work for You

Look for BOGO Deals

It doesn’t happen often, but keep an eye out for buy-one-get-one deals. Sometimes, these are sponsored by the manufacturer and you’ll need to fill out a rebate form online. You can also search “Costco BOGO” on Instacart to find offers, all delivered direct to your home.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

Shopping

10 Amazon Brand Products Worth Buying

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 — Are You Taking Advantage?

Shopping

9 Free Perks of a Costco Membership in 2023 -- Are You Taking Advantage?

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

Shopping

If You Buy Only One Thing at Dollar Tree, Make It This, According to Superfans

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs Your Amazon Spending Is Impacting Your Finances

Shopping

6 Key Signs Your Amazon Spending Is Impacting Your Finances

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Products To Buy in Bulk at Sam’s Club Instead of Costco

Shopping

6 Products To Buy in Bulk at Sam's Club Instead of Costco

September 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Secret Money Traps at Costco, Target and More Big-Name Retailers

Shopping

25 Secret Money Traps at Costco, Target and More Big-Name Retailers

September 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Labor Day Electronics Deals at Costco

Shopping

8 Labor Day Electronics Deals at Costco

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Labor Day Appliance Deals at Costco

Shopping

5 Labor Day Appliance Deals at Costco

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

Shopping

Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Gen Z Money Habits That Can Slash $50 Off Your Next Grocery Bill

Shopping

8 Gen Z Money Habits That Can Slash $50 Off Your Next Grocery Bill

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stop the $5 Leak: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station

Shopping

Stop the $5 Leak: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Shopping

6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!