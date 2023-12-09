6 Ways Shopping at Costco Helps My Family of 9 Stick to Our Household Budget

For the Henderson family, a bustling household of nine, sticking to a budget is not just a financial necessity, it’s a way of life.

Luckily, the large family has discovered an unlikely budget hero in wholesale giant Costco. Through savvy shopping strategies across Costco’s offerings, this super-sized clan maximizes value without compromising their cherished extras.

We reveal the Hendersons’ tactics to keep costs contained while enjoying family life to the fullest — all with the help of Costco.

Costco Business Center: One-Stop Shop for Bulk Household Essentials

The Henderson’s Costco journey begins at the Business Center, a jackpot for bulk quantities of pantry staples and household necessities. As dad Mark Henderson shared, “Shopping at Costco Business Center has been a total game-changer. We can buy things like rice, pasta and cleaning supplies in much larger volumes across fewer trips.” Given their sheer household scale, buying basics in bulk yields them sizable long-term savings.

Mom Sarah Henderson agreed entirely. “We used to waste so much time shopping multiple stores to stock up for the month,” she said. “Now, the Business Center serves our family’s core essentials in a single efficient haul.”

Discounted Gift Cards: Making Family Entertainment Affordable

The Henderson’s Costco strategy involves more than stockpiling basics. The club also unlocks affordable family fun through its discounted gift card offerings. “Movies and dining out get really expensive. We always need a family booth. But Costco gift cards help us enjoy special outings without overspending,” said Sarah.

Mark agreed, saying Costco delivers entertainment savings that provide outsized joy. “It’s a small tweak with a huge impact on our monthly budget,” he said. “We still enjoy family time, but do it smarter thanks to Costco.”

Vacation Travel Deals: Making Getaways Possible

Incredibly, family vacations also make the cut thanks to two other Costco gems: discounted airline gift cards and bundled Costco Travel packages. According to airfare expert Anton Radchenko, CEO of Boston-based AirAdvisor, “Costco regularly sells major airline gift cards at a 10% discount or better, especially for Southwest, Alaska, and Delta.”

Mark excitedly described putting this perk into practice. “We’ve used Costco Travel and stacked airline vouchers for incredible savings on two big family trips so far,” he shared.

Radchenko added that, “It’s also worth noting that the airline gift cards are mostly digital/online-only, so you might find that the offers aren’t available as physical versions in-store.” So, make sure to check Costco online in addition to the warehouse club’s physical locations.

Organic Options Minus the Big Organic Price Tags

Like many health-focused parents, the Hendersons care deeply about serving nutritious organic meals. “But organic produce prices can deal a real blow to the family budget,” Sarah shared. Luckily, she says Costco delivers quality organic ingredients “at prices that don’t make me flinch.”

They stock up on fresh produce, nutritious veggie burgers, and gallons of oat milk at a fraction of the cost of other retailers. And, because there’s so many of them in the family, they don’t have to worry about food going bad. “Our kids go through food like a pack of gremlins, so we’ve got to buy in bulk,” said Mark.

Prioritizing quality within their realistic budget allows the Hendersons to eat and shop their values.

Costco’s Rotating Selection: Trying New Goodies Risk-Free

Of course, a wholesale store like Costco also lets large families like the Hendersons sample new foods at member-only prices. “Every trip seems to unveil new snacks, meals, or kitchen tools to try without going over budget,” said Mark. Adding variety prevents meal boredom and the urge to splurge elsewhere.

Online Ordering: Extra Convenience for Busy Households

Large active families like the Hendersons already stretch themselves thin on time. So, Costco offers invaluable convenience — letting members skip in-store visits entirely by ordering groceries online for home delivery.

Sarah described just how efficient their digital ordering strategy can be. “Between school drop-offs and activities, dragging all seven kids to the warehouse store is totally overwhelming,” she said. “But we can order bulk staples and supplies online, letting us skip wrestling the whole crew through those massive aisles.”

Delivery services bring bulk boxes right to the Henderson’s doorstep for a small handling fee, so, digital access makes replenishing stock even more seamless for this busy household. “It’s been a total sanity saver on days when we just can’t squeeze in another errand,” said Sarah.

Whether in-store or online, the Hendersons rely on Costco to simplify chaotic family budgets and routines however possible. Strategically taking advantage of member savings and services grants this family stability without losing out on what matters.

