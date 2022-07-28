What Are Amazon Coupons and How Can You Find Them?

ymgerman / Getty Images

Amazon Prime Days may only come around once a year. But, deals on the online marketplace can be had all year long with Amazon Coupons. Yes, they do exist! It may be one of the best-kept secrets on the internet, but you can find a whole portal of steals just by heading to Amazon.com/Coupons. From pillows to wireless chargers, makeup to laundry detergent – basically every category Amazon sells – there are limited-time offers to take advantage of every day.

But like with most deals, the rule of the early bird applies here too. In order to get the offers, you have to check the Amazon Coupons page often (before applicable purchases are made) and “clip” any coupons for items you foresee yourself buying in the future. It’s easy – basically, just click a button and the deals will automatically load to your account to be used for future purchases. Some deals are specific dollar amounts and others are percentages, but either way, it adds up!

Then you can forget about it and let Amazon do the rest. Any time you load up your shopping cart with one of the items you have a coupon saved for, the website will automatically apply the discount. It’s super important to load the coupons ahead of time, however, because Amazon will not apply the deal retroactively, says Good Housekeeping.

Like most coupons, there is an end date to the deals but, as savvy as Amazon is, the marketplace will send you a notification when the offer is set to expire so you have one last chance to scoop up the savings. You can also head to the “Expiring Soon” section of Amazon.com/Coupons for last-minute options.

Considering that Amazon has hiked its Prime prices considerably this year – with some paying up to $180 more, as GOBankingRates previously reported – the specialty coupons might be a great way to recoup some of those expenses. Prime members are still able to take advantage of the deals.

Yahoo recently posted some other items to note for Amazon Coupons, such as clarifying that deals are usually just for one item, so if you’re buying in bulk, the offer will only be applied once. As well, deals are updated quite regularly so they recommend bookmarking the Amazon Coupons page.

If you’re looking for more ways to save, GOBankingRates profiled 23 cost-effective measures to use while shopping on Amazon. Some of them include using Deal Tracker sites, signing up for student accounts when applicable, choosing no-rush shipping and trading in used goods.

