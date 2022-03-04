Child Tax Credit Non-Filer Tool Now Closed — Can You Still Get the Stimulus Money?

The Internal Revenue Service has closed the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Here” tool to claim stimulus money, including the advance, enhanced Child Tax Credit for 2021. However, you may be able to claim the CTC, Economic Impact Payment, or Recovery Rebate Credit for free — even if you don’t normally file tax returns.

You will need to file a 1040 or 1040-SR for 2020 to claim the credits. You can use the IRS Free File program if you are not normally required to file taxes. Filing your Form 1040 for 2020 will give the IRS your required information so they can issue your full CTC amount and/or any other pandemic-related tax credits that you qualify for.

The IRS Free File program makes it easy for individuals who do not meet minimum income thresholds to file their taxes for free. If you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less, including if you don’t have any taxable income, visit the IRS Free File page and choose an IRS Free File Offer.

You can file your taxes electronically by answering a few simple questions. The guided tax prep program will do all the math and prompt you to file your return through an IRS partner site. When you file electronically through the Free File program, you can sign up to receive your CTC and other tax credits through direct deposit or check.

The enhanced CTC is worth a total of $3,600 for each child under age 6, and $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17. If you received a portion of the credit as part of the advance CTC throughout 2021, you can claim the balance by filing your 2020 tax forms for free this year.

