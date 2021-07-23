The IRS Has Released Its Top Scams of 2021 — Here’s What To Watch Out For

Unemployment Fraud Leading to Inaccurate 1099-Gs

One of the more prevalent scams during the pandemic has been fraudsters filing unemployment claims in someone else’s name. Unsuspecting taxpayers suddenly began receiving letters in the mail notifying them of their UI claims. Scammers took advantage by filing fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information of individuals who had not filed anything, with payments going to the identity thieves.

The IRS reminds taxpayers to be on the lookout if you receive a Form 1099-G regarding unemployment compensation you did not receive. If you believe you are a victim of this scam, you can click here for more information on your state's reporting details.

