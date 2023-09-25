Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You’re Less Than a Month Away From Deadline — 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

3 min Read
By Jake Safane
Busy young Asian woman sitting on bed, working from home using laptop and handling paperworks till late in the evening at home, looking stressful.
AsiaVision / Getty Images

If you filed a tax extension, you might have given yourself some much-needed time to get your paperwork in order. But time moves quickly, and the Oct. 16 extension deadline is less than a month away.



To stay on top of your tax situation as the deadline nears, consider the following tips:

1. Filing Your Tax Return Is Different Than Paying Your Taxes

While many people pay their taxes when filing their tax return, these are separate acts. Personal income tax payments are due in April even if you file an extension, though there are some exceptions, such as for disaster relief situations.

So, if you owe taxes for tax-year 2022 and haven’t paid yet, you’ll want to do so as soon as possible to minimize penalties and interest. But even if you can’t pay by the deadline, you should still file by Oct. 16 and then pay as soon as you can to limit additional fees.

Get Tax Debt Help

2. Missing the Deadline Can Lead to Penalties and Interest Costs

Filing and paying taxes late can cause you to rack up penalties and interest fees that make your tax bill more expensive.

If you owe taxes and don’t file on time, including after an extension, you could be subject to a failure to file penalty. Filing more than 60 days late triggers a minimum failure-to-file penalty of $450 or 100% of the tax required to be reported, whichever is less, according to the IRS

And if you don’t pay on time, you could be subject to a failure to pay penalty of up to 25% of your unpaid taxes, depending on how long you wait.

Plus, these penalties incur interest charges. 

3. You Might Have Qualified for an Automatic Extension

If you missed Tax Day on April 18, you’re not necessarily late for federal taxes. You might have qualified for an automatic extension. For example, dozens of counties in California qualified for an automatic extension due to winter storms. Also, many states grant automatic extensions if you request a federal tax extension, though you should check the specifics for your state.

Get Tax Debt Help

4. There’s Still Time To E-File

Even though Tax Day was months ago, there’s still time to e-file your taxes. The IRS will accept electronically filed returns through November, with the specific cutoff date to be announced in October. Most people are eligible to e-file for free through IRS Free File, according to the IRS.

5. You Can Still Get a Refund After the Deadline

You have up to three years after the deadline to file a return and still receive any refund you’re due. It’s a good idea to file even if you’re not required to, to confirm that you don’t owe anything and see if you’re due a refund.

Following these tips can help you stay on top of your taxes and avoid financial mistakes. Oct. 16 will be here before you know it, so make sure you’re ready.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Tax Debt Help

Related Content

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit — Here’s the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

Taxes

Biden Again Calls for Expansion of Child Tax Credit -- Here's the One Key Stat To Pay Attention To

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Brackets Limits Are Up Thanks to Inflation — How Much More Can You Deduct?

Taxes

Tax Brackets Limits Are Up Thanks to Inflation -- How Much More Can You Deduct?

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What to Know About Future Tax Payments for Millennials

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What to Know About Future Tax Payments for Millennials

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Falling Behind on Your Property Taxes Can Lead to ‘Home Equity Theft’ in 12 States — How To Protect Yourself

Taxes

Falling Behind on Your Property Taxes Can Lead to 'Home Equity Theft' in 12 States -- How To Protect Yourself

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: How To Get Tax Credits for These 25 Home Upgrades

Taxes

Stimulus Update: How To Get Tax Credits for These 25 Home Upgrades

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Help That Can Be Worth the Money

Taxes

Tax Help That Can Be Worth the Money

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2023: Should You Live in a State With No Income Tax?

Taxes

Taxes 2023: Should You Live in a State With No Income Tax?

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

States With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

States With the Highest Property Taxes

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways You’re Accidentally Committing Tax Fraud

Taxes

7 Ways You're Accidentally Committing Tax Fraud

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Secrets About Tax Audits the IRS Won’t Tell You

Taxes

Secrets About Tax Audits the IRS Won't Tell You

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 15 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future

Taxes

Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 15 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: 11 States To Pay Parents Up to $1,750 — Is Yours on the List?

Taxes

Stimulus Update: 11 States To Pay Parents Up to $1,750 -- Is Yours on the List?

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top 6 Countries With Zero Sales Tax

Taxes

Top 6 Countries With Zero Sales Tax

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Debts You Can Get Canceled Forever

Taxes

3 Debts You Can Get Canceled Forever

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Navigating 1031 Exchange to Not Have To Pay Taxes

Taxes

Navigating 1031 Exchange to Not Have To Pay Taxes

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!