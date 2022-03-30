Taxes 2022: 3 Ways You Can File An Extension

If you don’t have the time to make the April 18 tax deadline, you can file an extension for six extra months to get all of your paperwork in order. If you file an extension, you’ll have until Oct. 17 to file your return.

If you don’t request an extension, late-filing penalties add up to 5% of the amount due with your return for each month that you’re late. These penalties will increase over time, up to a maximum of 25% of the amount due. According to the IRS, the late-filing penalty is 10-times as costly as the penalty for not paying.

Here are several ways to request an extension to file your taxes from the IRS.

E-File an Extension Form

Individual filers can use the IRS Free File to electronically request a tax-filing extension on IRS.gov. You can request an extension on Form 4868 but you must also estimate your tax liability on this form and pay any amount due.

Even if you can’t pay your total tax bill, the IRS recommends paying as much as possible to minimize any penalties and interest charges. You can also set up a payment plan with the IRS to pay off your balance over time.

Get an Extension When Making a Tax Payment

You can also get an extension while making a tax payment by using IRS Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or by paying with a credit or debit card or digital wallet. You don’t need to file Form 4868 as the IRS will automatically give you an extension when you make a tax payment.

Automatic Extension

Eligible taxpayers can automatically get an extension to file their taxes. These include:

U.S. citizens and resident aliens working outside of the U.S. and Puerto Rico get a two-month extension to file their tax returns.

Military service members on duty outside of the U.S. and Puerto Rico receive an automatic two-month extension. Those in combat zones have 180-days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay taxes due.

If the president made a disaster area declaration, the IRS can postpone deadlines for certain residents and businesses in the affected area.

