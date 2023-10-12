Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Tax Laws

Top 7 Countries Without a Capital Gains Tax

4 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Bahamas
alarico / Shutterstock.com

If you’re interested in moving abroad, you should understand the country’s tax system, including its capital gains tax rates. These taxes usually apply when you sell your house, stocks or other assets for above the original price you paid. While U.S. capital gains rates depend on factors such as your tax bracket and the length of asset ownership, other countries set their own rules.

Keeping in mind you’ll need to meet tax residency requirements, take a look at seven top countries that have no capital gains tax, or a 0% rate for certain situations.

1. The Bahamas

Known for its many islands and sandy beaches, the Bahamas is a popular destination for investors and expats due to its tax advantages. The country has no capital gains tax at all, and estate and income taxes don’t apply, either. You’ll just need to become a tax resident by gaining a residency permit or buying real estate worth $750,000 or more.

Get Tax Debt Help

2. Andorra

Andorra is a small, landlocked European country with a lower cost of living than the U.S. It’s ideal for avoiding taxes on stock investments since the usual 10% doesn’t apply if your ownership stake is below 25%, or your ownership period exceeds 10 years. Taxes on real estate are 0% to 15% depending on how long you’ve owned the property. Plus, the country’s top income tax rate is just 10%.

There are passive and active options for obtaining tax residency. The latter option requires having a full-time job.

3. Malaysia 

Having many landmarks and a low cost of living, Malaysia just charges taxes on domestic income sources. You’ll pay taxes on investments like stocks only if the country classifies your activity as a business, and there are several exceptions. Typically, gains on foreign and Malaysian stocks, bonds and trusts are tax-free. For Malaysian real estate disposals and regular income, taxes of up to 30% do apply.

The paths to tax residency involve physical presence requirements. There’s also a family investment visa program available.

Get Tax Debt Help

4. Monaco

Monaco stands out as an exotic European destination for avoiding taxes. The country has no capital gains tax or income tax to pay. However, living in and gaining residency in Monaco can be challenging due to the country’s high cost of living.

You have to be a resident for six months or longer to get tax residency status. This first requires showing the government you’ve got money for everyday expenses and you’ve secured housing.

5. New Zealand 

New Zealand offers beautiful scenery and a similar cost of living to the U.S. You won’t pay any capital gains tax associated with personal property sales, online business sales or Australian and New Zealand stocks. The country also doesn’t charge taxes if the asset is something you didn’t obtain to resell. However, you might have to pay taxes if your activity occurs often. Regular income taxes range from 10.5% to 39%.

You’ll have to first become a legal New Zealand resident and meet physical presence requirements for tax residency.

Get Tax Debt Help

6. Switzerland

While it has a high cost of living, Switzerland is known for its strong economy and famous Swiss Alps. Unless you treat investing as your job, the country shouldn’t charge capital gains taxes on your investments. While you won’t pay capital gains taxes on personal movable assets, there are taxes on real estate and business asset sales. The country’s regular income tax rates top out at just 11.5%.

To become a tax resident, you might consider Switzerland’s programs for business investors and other aspiring residents who have significant money to put into the economy.

7. The United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates offers a high standard of living alongside a lower cost of living than the U.S. It’s known as a tax haven for individuals since there are no income taxes and capital gains tax to worry about. However, disposed business assets are taxed at the corporate tax rates ranging from 0% to 9%.

Another benefit is the country’s several options for obtaining tax residency. A few include getting a domestic job, starting a company or making a significant real estate investment.

Get Tax Debt Help

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Countries With No Estate Tax

Taxes

7 Countries With No Estate Tax

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Arizona Residents Can Expect Up to $750 When October Ends — See Who Qualifies

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Arizona Residents Can Expect Up to $750 When October Ends -- See Who Qualifies

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In 2024, You’ll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front — Here’s How It Works

Taxes

In 2024, You'll Get Your $7,500 EV Tax Credit Up Front -- Here's How It Works

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

Taxes

20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers — How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

Taxes

Latest Tax Scheme Targets Wealthy Filers -- How To Keep Yourself Safe When Claiming Deductions

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear ‘Catastrophic Financial Stress’

Taxes

IRS Collection Notices: 4% of Americans Fear 'Catastrophic Financial Stress'

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

Taxes

6 Countries That Offer Zero Taxes on Lottery Winnings

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

October 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here’s How They Plan To Pay

Taxes

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans Say They Owe Back Taxes: Here's How They Plan To Pay

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here Are 7 Reasons People Give for Falling Behind on Taxes

October 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Why Do So Many Gen Zers Owe Back Taxes?

October 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

Taxes

Men vs. Women: Why Is One So Much More Likely To Owe Back Taxes?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower — What To Report and How To Get the Reward

Taxes

IRS Will Pay You To Be a Tax Whistleblower -- What To Report and How To Get the Reward

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You’re Less Than a Month Away From Deadline — 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

Taxes

Tax Reminder: If You Filed an Extension, You're Less Than a Month Away From Deadline -- 5 Helpful Tips To Keep in Mind

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

Taxes

4 Debts That Are Not Discharged in Bankruptcy

September 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire — Here’s How Much More You’ll Pay

Taxes

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Set To Expire -- Here's How Much More You'll Pay

September 23, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!