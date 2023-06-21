Advertiser Disclosure
CD Rates Today: June 21 — Earn 5.5% APY for 6 Months

3 min Read
By Angela Corry
A certificate of deposit, more commonly known as a CD, is an investment that earns interest over a set period of time at a locked-in rate.

Once you open a CD, you cannot close it without penalty, so ensuring you get the best rate is essential. Every bank and credit union offers its own rate, with credit unions typically having higher percentages. A longer investment period will also typically offer higher rates.

CDs are typically federally insured for up to $250,000 whether you invest in a bank (FDIC) or credit union product (NCUA) — just double-check the fine print.

Merchants Bank of Indiana is offering 5.65% APY on three different terms — 12, 24 or 36 months. These are flex rate CDs which means as the Fed raises and lowers rates, the interest rate on them reacts in kind. A minimum deposit of $1,000 is required and must be maintained to earn APY.

Banks are closed today, but some changes in rates were made prior to the end of business on Friday. These are the other top CD rates for today:

Best CD Rates Today

TERMAPY %MIN. DEPOSITWHERE TO INVEST
6 MONTH5.5%$500Bellco Credit Union
12 MONTH5.65%$1,000Merchants Bank of Indiana
18 MONTH5.25%$500CFG Bank
24 MONTH5.65%$1,000Merchants Bank of Indiana
36 MONTH5.65%$500Workers Credit Union
48 MONTH4.85%$500GTE Financial
60 MONTH4.68%$500Lafayette Federal Credit Union
Rates current as of June 21, 2023

National Average CD Rates for June 2023

TERMRATE (APY)
12 MONTH1.71%
24 MONTH1.39%
36 MONTH1.21%
48 MONTH1.21%
60 MONTH1.22%
Data from Bankrate.com (as of June 16, 2023)

How CDs Work

CD Basics

  • CDs have set rates and investment periods during which money cannot be removed. Typical time periods for investing are three, six, 12 or 18 months.
  • You can invest up to $250,000 per CD, and there is no federal banking regulation on how many you can open. There could be limits set by financial institutions, however.
  • CDs are federally insured when you open one in a bank (FDIC) or credit union (NCUA).
  • Compared to stock investments, a CD is a more secure way to invest.
Pros To Opening a CD

  • Earnings are guaranteed.
  • Rates are set and will not fluctuate, unlike stocks.
  • There is less temptation to remove money than with a traditional savings account.
  • CDs are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
  • There are no monthly fees.

Cons To Opening a CD

  • Invested money cannot be removed before the term is up without penalties, even in case of an emergency.
  • Rates will not increase as interest rates go up.
  • Earnings may be less than investing in stocks.
  • Auto rollover settings could lock you into a longer term than you desired.
  • You may need a minimum amount of money to open a CD.

Are CD Accounts Worth it?

If you are looking to tuck away a lump sum of money for a large purchase or future investment, a CD is a low-risk way to do just that. However, if you are looking to make more money faster, a CD may not be the right fit for you. Before making any investment, doing research and even speaking to a financial advisor is always a good idea.

Compare CD Rates

GOBankingRates’ Best Banks 2023

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on accounts is accurate as of June 21, 2023.

