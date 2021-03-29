Advertiser Disclosure
Billionaire Mark Cuban Wants to Turn Mavericks Tickets into NFTs

By Vance Cariaga

March 29, 2021
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has always been a bit of a financial maverick himself, so it’s no surprise that he’s taking an offbeat approach to generating new revenue that involves NFTs, or nonfungible tokens.

As reported by CNBC on Friday, Cuban wants to turn Mavericks tickets into NFTs so fans can buy and resell them – and the Mavs can make royalties on the sales. NFTs are units of cryptocurrency on blockchains. They basically work as digital assets that can represent everything from art and virtual real estate to digital sneakers. NFTs can be bought and sold like any other asset.

Cuban told The Delphi Podcase that the Mavericks organization is eyeing options for turning tickets into NFTs, and envisions season ticket holders and the organization profiting from resales.

It makes sense that Cuban has an interest in NFTs. The billionaire entrepreneur has already bought cryptocurrency from Bitcoin, Ether and other exchanges, and he’s invested in blockchains such as Mintable, an NFT marketplace.

Cuban is also developing an online art platform, called Lazy.com, that lets users share and sell NFTs such as digital art works and collectibles, Business Insider reported last week.

With Lazy.com, artists can showcase their work on a variety of online platforms, including social media and digital collectibles sites. So why is it called Lazy.com? Because Cuban wanted a “lazy way” for creators to showcase their NFTs, he told The Hill last week.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

