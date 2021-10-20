Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Crypto

When Pigs Fly? Elon Musk’s Bunny-Like Tweet Sends Animal-Themed Cryptos Soaring

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Patrick Pleul/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12276227d)Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and Christian Democrats (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet (R) visit the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, 13 August 2021.
Patrick Pleul/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Patrick Pleul/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Is it a dog? A bunny? Who knows? And the internet seems confused about who — or what — is going to the moon. But Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet with an animal stick figure and a rocket “to the moon” emoji has sent some animal-themed cryptos soaring again.

See: Comparing Dogecoin, Baby Doge and Shiba Inu: Is There One To Watch?
Find: Baby Doge Launches New Product Suite With Debit Card, App, Wallet and Exchange

Following the tweet, tokens featuring the word “bunny” have increased in value with CoinMarketCap showing Bunny Park, Pancake Bunny, Little Angry Bunny V2, Rewards Bunny, gaining in value, Benzinga reports. Similarly, CoinGecko shows that the price for BunnyRocket has seen gains of over 88.1% on the day, while the price of Rocket Bunny has increased by 252.1% on the day of the tweet, Benzinga adds.

Musk’s message remains unclear as several tweets can attest. Some tweeters are wondering if it’s a reference to the Shiba Inu coin mascot or to Dogecoin, or to Dogecoin wannabees. Some are just giving up guessing, saying “Send it all to the moon.”

Building Wealth

The price of Shiba Inu coin was up 21% an hour after Musk posted the tweet, according to the International Business Times. And Shiba Inu-themed coins also saw gains within 24 hours of the post, including ShibX, up 47.86%; Doge Dash, up 90.55%; Baby Floki, up 251.93%; PrinceFloki, up 429.9%; and SpaceX Floki, up 92.34%; according to the IBT.

PrinceFloki was up 19387.87% in the past 24 hours this morning, according to CoinMarketCap.

A crop of new cryptos named after Musk’s dog Floki recently appeared, such as Flokinomics, a Dogecoin wannabee knockoff earlier this month.

See: Elon Musk Launches Dogecoin Knockoff Flokinomics — Should You Buy?
Find: Doge Eat Doge Kind of World: Dogecoin Fights for Its Name in Trademark Complaints

And apparently, pigs are also trying to fly to the moon: the number 3 trending crypto today on CoinMarketCap is LuckyPig, which was up 39.26%.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.